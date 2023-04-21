The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Apr 21, 2023, 06:18 ET
- Aeroplan and Parkland Join Together to Launch New Loyalty Partnership
"We are thrilled to come together with the Parkland family of brands to offer Aeroplan members a new way to earn and redeem points in their everyday lives," said Mark Nasr, President of Aeroplan. "Our members have long been asking for a fuel partner, and Parkland's extensive reach across Canada, their best-in-class retail experience, and their investments in low carbon fuels and EV charging infrastructure, make them the perfect fit."
- Tim Hortons is bringing back the beloved Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick donuts for a limited time to celebrate National Donut Day!
Tim Hortons is bringing these two donuts back by popular demand for a cross-Canada Crunch Back Tour that launches on May 31 – just in time for guests to celebrate National Donut Day on June 2. The Walnut Crunch will be available in restaurants across Canada and at participating Tims restaurants in Quebec. The Cherry Stick will be available in Tims restaurants across Quebec, and at participating Tims restaurants in the rest of Canada.
- Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Senior Management Changes, Effective By Q1 2024
George Weston Limited ("George Weston") (TSX: WN) and Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw") (TSX: L) jointly announced today the appointment of Mr. Per Bank as President and Chief Executive Officer of Loblaw. Mr. Bank will formally join the company by Q1 2024. The appointment follows a global talent search initiated in August 2022 in anticipation of Robert Sawyer's planned retirement as Loblaw's Chief Operating Officer at the end of 2023. It comes after two years of superb performance at the company as it executed against a strategy anchored in retail excellence.
- New McDonald's Canada x Peace Collective Merch Collection Drops Today in Support of McHappy Day® on Wednesday, May 10
"McHappy Day is a special day when Canadians in caring communities from coast to coast to coast join together, raising awareness and essential funding to support families with sick children staying with RMHC across Canada," said Kate Horton, CEO, RMHC Canada. "We're grateful for the many ways Canadians can support families from their community this McHappy Day, thanks to our founding and forever partner, McDonald's Canada, and this exciting partnership with Peace Collective."
- RECONAFRICA PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE FIRST eFTG PROGRAM IN NAMIBIA
The eFTG is the world's most advanced high resolution airborne gravity survey which specifically allows earth scientists to identify changes in sub-surface rock density with the goal of highlighting stratigraphic or structurally controlled hydrocarbon traps. More specifically, this relatively new technology is a sophisticated application of gravity techniques that not only adds three-dimensional detail to subsurface images but is also capable of differentiating the geometry at different litho-stratigraphic levels (layers of rock) below the Earth's surface.
- NEW Tim Hortons Legends Trading Cards launch today featuring NHL Alumni and Team Canada Women's legends including Wayne Gretzky, Hayley Wickenheiser, Patrick Roy, Angela James, and many more!
As part of Tims ongoing commitment to grow the game for women and young girls across Canada, the Tim Hortons Legends Trading Card set also features 25 women who played for Team Canada throughout the years. Among them is Angela James, who was also profiled in the Tim Hortons Let's Up Our Game campaign sharing her triumphs and challenges as a Black female hockey player.
- Four Canadian journalists recognized for championing Indigenous journalism, and telling truth, about long-standing systemic injustices
The four winners of this year's award include: Veteran Mohawk journalist Tahieròn:iohte Dan David, longtime CBC reporter and Anishinaabe journalist Duncan McCue, Karyn Pugliese (aka Pabàmàdiz), a member of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation in Ontario, and current editor-in-chief of Canada's National Observer, and Jody Porter, a former CBC reporter based in Thunder Bay, Ont. Porter's award is being given posthumously.
- adidas Canada Re-Signs Partnership with Sarah Nurse, Furthering its Commitment to Women in Sport
This partnership builds on adidas' continued focus on prioritizing gender equality in sport, bringing female athletes to the forefront of the conversation and most importantly, collaborating with athletes like Nurse to showcase the possibilities and opportunities available for women in sport. Over the past four years, Sarah has participated in adidas' "Impossible is Nothing" and "Ready for Change" campaigns focused on the importance of representation, highlighting the stories of adidas athletes using their platforms to unite their communities in pursuit of equality for all. Through these campaigns, Sarah voiced the challenges and victories of being a woman in sport, especially on the ice.
- Hydro Ottawa increases renewable energy production and earns LEED Gold certification; making Canada's Greenest Employer list for 12th Year
Climate change, coupled with the push for electrification, is driving innovation and change in the electricity sector. As a trusted voice in the industry, Hydro Ottawa proactively seeks opportunities to help shape policy, regulatory and operational responses to these critical issues and endeavours to play a leading role in helping the city of Ottawa, and its residents, businesses and institutions, reduce their energy footprint, in the transition to net zero.
- Fitzrovia Partners with MLSE to Become the Official Rental Housing Provider of the Toronto Raptors
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Toronto Raptors and MLSE. This collaboration represents a new and exciting chapter for Fitzrovia and our valued residents. Our partnership will offer unprecedented experiences, such as exclusive resident access to curated Toronto Raptors events." said Adrian Rocca, CEO and Founder of Fitzrovia.
SOURCE Cision Canada
