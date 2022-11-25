The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Nov 25, 2022, 06:18 ET
- Open Letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Premiers: Our kids are in crisis - It's time to work together and prioritize children
This past Sunday marked National Child Day – a day to honour Canada's commitment to uphold the rights of every child – yet it didn't feel like we had much to celebrate. Canada recently dropped in stature, earning the dismal rank of 48th on a global child rights index,1 and we are currently in an unprecedented crisis in which kids' lives are on the line.
- Making Home Heating More Affordable for Canadians While Fighting Climate Change
The new OHPA Grant focuses on households that need it the most and is designed to benefit low-to-median-income Canadian households. On average, homeowners who switch from oil to cold-climate heat pumps to heat their homes would save between $1,500 and $4,700 per year on home energy bills..
- Best Buy Canada Launches Black Friday Deals
Best Buy officially launches all its Black Friday deals online and in-store Canada-wide on Friday, November 18. With some of the hottest deals and more inventory than previous holiday seasons, Canadians are encouraged to shop early this Black Friday to guarantee products they want, access more deals, and faster shipping.
- New Tim Hortons Sherpa throw, stocking, snow globe, and festive socks, among the giftable items in the 2022 Tims Holiday Merchandise Collection
From festive Tims socks and snow globes, to the annual Tims tree ornament, seasonal mug, tumblers and more, the "There's Snowplace Like Tims"-themed collection has a range of gift options to help you get your holiday shopping done on your next Tims run.
- CCM Hockey Partners with Lifestyle Brand Supreme to Create Iconic All Stars Hockey Jersey
"We are very proud to create an Iconic Hockey jersey with the legends at Supreme. This is the perfect example of a great design where sports meet lifestyle in a new authentic and fresh way. It's exciting to see that more and more lifestyle inspired brands are looking into the hockey community. We believe this originality is inspiring for our consumers and can help create a new level of interest for our beloved sport," Robert Zaring, VP Marketing, CCM Hockey.
- CIBC Mortgages Prepayment Charge Class Actions - Notice of Settlement Approval
This notice is directed to mortgagors under mortgages issued by CIBC Mortgages Inc. who reside in Canada, excluding Quebec, and who paid a prepayment charge calculated in accordance with an Interest Rate Differential (not simply 3 months interest) when they prepaid part or all of their mortgages from 2005 onward (the "Class Members").
- WILDBRAIN TELEVISION UNWRAPS MAGICAL HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY THIS DECEMBER
'Tis the season! This December, WildBrain Television is gifting some special holiday programming for the whole family to unwrap on Family Channel and Family Jr. The festive fun features the Canadian premiere of WildBrain's original special, Caillou's Perfect Christmas, where an imaginative trip to the North Pole helps Caillou learn to cope when plans go wrong.
- CANADA AND ONTARIO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN OTTAWA
"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, the Rapid Housing Initiative, the Rental Construction Financing Initiative, we are creating hundreds of new affordable housing units right here in Ottawa. Thanks to today's announcement, more individuals and families in Ottawa will now have access to deeply affordable homes. This is another example of our government's National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion
- Cheetos® is hosting its first-ever holiday Twitch stream
"This holiday season, we wanted to encourage Gen Z to be bold and cheesy, and connect with friends, online or in-person," said Logan Chambers, Senior Director of Marketing, PepsiCo Foods Canada. "The Twitch stream is not only a great way to bring together Cheetos fans from across the country, but also to wish everyone a happy holiday with Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese giveaways and 100 gifted subs, courtesy of the Cheetos brand."
- The Spirit of York welcomes Gooderham & Worts "Home for the Holidays"
In celebration of its return home for the holiday season, Gooderham & Worts and Spirit of York are inviting people to join in the festive celebrations during the Distillery District Holiday Market and to participate in tastings and Masterclasses that celebrate all the virtues of its whisky heritage.
