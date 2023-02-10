The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Feb 10, 2023, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Hut 8 and US Bitcoin announce merger of equals to create a preeminent digital asset mining, hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and high performance computing organization
"Our established track record of creating shareholder value through organic growth and strategic acquisitions while maintaining a balance sheet-first approach has positioned us perfectly to advance our growth trajectory through this business combination," said Jaime Leverton, CEO, Hut 8. "Bringing together Hut 8's operational track record and diversified revenue streams with US Bitcoin's scalable mining sites, sizeable hosting business, and industry-leading managed infrastructure operations not only accelerates our diversified strategy and positions us for near-term growth, but also establishes us as a strong, U.S.-based player that is ready and able to seize additional opportunities as they arise."
- Canopy Growth Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Announces Canadian Business Transformation Plan
"Canopy must reach profitability to achieve our ambition of long-term North American cannabis market leadership. We are transforming our Canadian business to an asset-light model and significantly reducing the overall size of our organization. These changes are difficult but necessary to drive our business to profitability and growth."
David Klein, Chief Executive Officer
- Tim Hortons launches Special Olympics Donut TODAY through Feb. 5 with 100% of proceeds being donated to Special Olympics Canada
The Special Olympics Donut can be purchased at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada starting today and through Feb. 5. Guests can also pre-order a bulk purchase of Special Olympics Donuts at their local Tims restaurant by filling out a pre-order form. The Special Olympics Donut is a chocolate cake ring donut with white fondant, coloured sprinkles and whipped topping. The multi-coloured design was inspired by the themes of diversity and inclusion that are central to the Special Olympics mission.
- Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
"We are pleased to have delivered on our commitment to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA1 in Q2 2023, following a tremendous effort to realize approximately $340 million of total annualized savings since February 2020. We have right-sized our business while remaining the #1 Canadian LP in global medical cannabis revenues, and having demonstrated organic quarter over quarter revenue growth across all of our cannabis segments during Q2 2023. Additionally, our robust balance sheet remains in a net cash position which puts it among the strongest in the industry, and we continued to make significant strides in reducing our debt in the recent quarter," stated Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora.
- House of Commons adopts legislation for a Canada Disability Benefit
Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced that Bill C-22, the ground-breaking legislation for a new Canada Disability Benefit, passed third reading and was unanimously adopted in the House of Commons. Bill C-22 will now move to the Senate for consideration where it will be sponsored by Senator Brent Cotter.
- LOWE'S CANADA TO NOW OPERATE AS RONA INC.
RONA inc. today announced that it has re-established itself as an independent company following its acquisition by Sycamore Partners from Lowe's Companies, Inc. RONA is a leading Canadian home improvement retailer that has served communities across the country for over 80 years since its founding in Québec in 1939. The company's head office will remain in Boucherville, on the South Shore of Montréal.
- Mazda Announces Pricing and Packaging For First-Ever 2024 Mazda CX-90
Available with three new powertrain options, CX-90 3.3 Turbo, CX-90 PHEV, and CX-90 3.3 high-output Turbo, the three-row crossover SUV will be offered with ten well-equipped packages to meet various customer needs. CX-90 PHEV is equipped with the e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain, which is an electric motor mated to a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that combined produce 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel.
- Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment to the Federal Court
The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrit
- Canada extends and expands open work permit program for Hong Kong residents
Canada continues to stand by Hong Kong residents and supports the freedom and democracy that are cherished by many. The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced today that Canada is extending and expanding the open work permit program for eligible Hong Kong residents. Canada is extending the deadline to apply and expanding eligibility to Hong Kong residents who have graduated within the past 10 years from a post-secondary learning institution in Canada or abroad.
- NEW SEASONS OF LONG-STANDING HIT REALITY SERIES SURVIVOR AND BIG BROTHER CANADA JOIN GLOBAL AND STACKTV'S 2023 LINEUP THIS MARCH
Airing Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning March 1, Survivor 44 features 18 determined new castaways, stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji, these motivated players must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing them to decide what is more dangerous: the environment or navigating the complex social game and placing trust in their tribemates. Then, hosted by Arisa Cox, who also serves as one of the show's executive producers, Canada's favourite reality show Big Brother Canada premieres its 11th Season Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV. This season, #BBCAN11 will air three nights a week featuring new episodes every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Head of Household), Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Power of Veto) and Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Eviction).
