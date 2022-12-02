The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Dec 02, 2022, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- RBC to strengthen premium Canadian business with agreement to acquire HSBC Canada
"HSBC Canada offers the opportunity to add a complementary business and client base in the market we know best and where we can deliver strong returns and client value given our financial strength and award-winning service," said Dave McKay, President & CEO, RBC. "This also positions us as the bank of choice for commercial clients with international needs, newcomers to Canada and affluent clients who need global banking and wealth management capabilities. It will help us better serve global clients looking to invest and grow in Canada."
- Cineplex Hosting Viewing Parties for TSN and RDS's Coverage of the FIFA World Cup™ at Theatres Coast-to-Coast to Cheer on Canada Soccer's Men's National Team
Canadian fans are invited to unite and rally behind the team as they face off against Croatia (November 27 at 11:00 a.m. EDT) and Morocco (December 1 at 10:00 a.m. EDT), live on the big screen, for an immersive experience they can only get at Cineplex. Tickets to the matches will be available online through Cineplex.com and in-person at participating theatre box offices starting tomorrow at noon local time. Cineplex's famous popcorn will be available, as well we other concessions, and where permissible by provincial liquor laws, alcoholic beverages will also be available.
- CPA Canada applauds 4,648 successful CFE writers
"The CFE is a demanding exam so the wonderful and joyful experience of passing is something the successful writers will remember forever," says Pamela Steer, president and CEO, CPA Canada. "These bright, dedicated and ambitious individuals are well on their way to earning a designation that can open many doors to rewarding careers because of the expertise, skills, integrity and unwavering ethics associated with being a Canadian CPA."
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2022 RESULTS
Royal Bank of Canada7 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $15.8 billion for the year ended October 31, 2022, down $243 million or 2% from the prior year. Diluted EPS8 of $11.06 remained unchanged from the prior year. Our consolidated results include total PCL of $484 million compared to $(753) million last year, primarily reflecting lower releases of provisions on performing loans in Personal & Commercial Banking and Capital Markets due to unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic outlook in the current year.
- CANADA AND NEWFOUNDLAND ANNOUNCE 40 AFFORDABLE HOMES IN PLEASANTVILLE
Through the Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI) and the Federal Lands Initiative (FLI), two pillars of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), the Province was the successful proponent to acquire valuable surplus federal property from Canada Lands Company, in Pleasantville, at a significantly discounted rate, for purposes of developing affordable housing. Located on the corner of Charter Avenue and St. John's Place, the 40-unit building will provide one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
- Ivey Foundation to wind up, granting $100 million endowment over next five years
"Ivey Foundation's board of directors is committed to disbursing the Foundation's endowment for the benefit of the current generation, at a time when progress to secure a livable planet and a prosperous decarbonized economy is urgently needed and still within reach," said Rosamond Ivey, Board Chair, Ivey Foundation. "Now is the time to apply our assets, experience, talented staff, and well-positioned network of grantees and partners, to the task of helping position Canada for success."
- CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results
"In 2022, we delivered solid financial performance and furthered the strong momentum across our bank through the execution of our client-focused strategy, thanks to the efforts of our CIBC team who live our purpose each day – to help make your ambition a reality," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "We enter the new fiscal year as a modern, relationship-oriented bank with a strong capital position and focus on growing in key client segments, elevating the client experience, and investing in future differentiators that build long-term competitive advantages.
- Desjardins accelerates growth across Canada with strategic acquisition of leading insurance distribution network and mutual fund and investment dealers from Guardian Capital Group Limited
Desjardins Group (Desjardins) and Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) (TSX: GCG) (TSX: GCG.A) today announced that they have entered into definitive agreements (the Purchase Agreements) for Desjardins to acquire Guardian's life insurance, mutual fund and investment distribution networks. The acquisition will position Desjardins as a leader in the independent distribution of life insurance and retail investment products in Canada, with more than $2 billion in life insurance premiums in force and $43 billion in combined assets under administration in mutual funds, segregated funds and securities, as at June 30th, 2022.
- Scotiabank reports fourth quarter and 2022 results
"This year, the Bank remained focused on leading through sound advice and delivering value to our customers, including launching the enhanced Scene+ loyalty program, which has since grown by more than one million new members and was further expanded with the addition of Empire Company Limited to the partnership. Our commitment to our customers has resulted in a number of prestigious recognitions, including Bank of the Year for Canada for the third year in a row from The Banker, Investment Bank of the Year for the Americas from The Banker, and Best Bank in Canada from Euromoney," said Brian Porter, President and CEO of Scotiabank.
- MCF Energy (currently Pinedale Energy) to Acquire Large-Scale Austrian and German Hydrocarbon Assets; Focused on Delivering Domestic Natural Gas for Europe's Energy Security
"MCF Energy was founded to strengthen Europe's energy security and provide critical resources for the energy transition," commented James Hill, incoming CEO. "Our vision is to leverage our expertise and capital to build the dominant new clean oil and gas company in Europe and deliver value for all stakeholders."
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud®and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE Cision Canada
Share this article