The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
May 02, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- CIBC launches CIBC Adapta™ Mastercard®, the first credit card in Canada that automatically adapts to spending behaviour, rewarding cardholders more for everyday purchases
CIBC announced today its innovative new, no annual fee CIBC Adapta Mastercard, the first credit card in Canada that automatically determines the cardholder's top three spend categories each month based on where they spend the most, and rewards them with 50% more points on those categories.
- A&W's Iconic Teen Burger is only $4.99 from April 28 to May 11
"The Teen Burger is a tried-and-true Canadian classic. Having been on our menu for over six decades, it's a Canadian Icon that families have built memories around. We're excited for Canadians to come enjoy what we think is Canada's best-tasting burger," says Susan Senecal, President and CEO of A&W Canada.
- Five of the GTA's Largest Homebuilders Endorse the Conservative Party of Canada Housing Plan to Tackle Canada's Housing Crisis
In a show of unity and shared vision for the future of housing in Canada, five of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)'s leading homebuilders — ARISTA, DECO, Fieldgate, Opus and Paradise — are endorsing the Conservative Party of Canada's housing plan, calling it the most effective blueprint to deliver Canadians affordable homes.
- Argo and City of Brampton Announce $10.9 Million Smart Transit Partnership
Argo's Smart Routing™ platform expands and strengthens Brampton Transit's robust existing network – making it easier to use, more accessible for residents further from transit stops, and a true alternative to private cars. The Brampton pilot builds on Argo's successful launch in Bradford West Gwillimbury, expanding its technology and electric fleet into one of Canada's fastest-growing cities.
- ReconAfrica Announces Annual Filings and Corporate Update
The Company has filed its audited consolidated financial statements, MD&A, AIF, and NI 51-101 Report for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, as well as estimates of prospective resources to the Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. interest in certain prospects and leads located in PEL 73, Kavango Basin, Namibia as of December 31, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
- Tim Hortons week-long Smile Cookie campaign returns TODAY with 100% of proceeds from each cookie sold donated to local charities and community groups
"Generous guests helped us raise nearly $18.8 million last year. We invite all Canadians to join us in our restaurants to support Smile Cookie week. It's a deliciously easy way to make an impact in your local community and is one of the most feel-good and inspirational times of the year for Tims fans."
- Scotiabank's Jacqui Allard named to Report on Business Best Executive List
Jacqui has been recognized as one of 'Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women' by the Women's Executive Network. She serves on the Board of Directors of KeyCorp, a publicly traded bank based in Cleveland, Ohio, and the not-for-profit Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Foundation. She is also a Strategic Advisor and Past Chair of the Board of Directors of not-for profit organization Up With Women.
- Fiera Capital to Wind Down Canadian Equity Small and Micro Cap Strategies
Fiera Capital continuously evaluates its investment offering, seeking optimal alignment with its long-term strategic goals. The Company's disciplined portfolio management approach ensures clients maintain access to high-quality, performance-oriented investment solutions across public and private asset classes globally.
- Shake Shack Canada Announces First-Ever Chef Collaboration with Toronto's Michelin-Recognized MIMI Chinese Restaurant
This collaboration celebrates both brands' shared passion for high-quality and locally sourced ingredients. The limited-edition menu will be available at all three Shake Shack locations across Canada—Yonge & Dundas, Union Station, and Yorkdale Shopping Centre—as well as exclusively on Skip. The menu includes three creations:
- Canada Post Community Foundation's new fundraising stamp stands tall for Canada's children and youth
Designed by Paprika and illustrated by Anne-Julie Dudemaine, the 2025 Community Foundation stamp artwork features playful and original typography that was created specifically for this stamp issue. The design was selected by Canada Post employees and signifies what the Foundation wants childhood to be for every child: lighthearted and carefree.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article