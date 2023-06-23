The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

23 Jun, 2023, 06:18 ET
- Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, Canada's Newest and Largest Casino Resort Opens Today
Adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack, the brand-new destination is the newest and largest casino resort in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Gaming enthusiasts will be captivated by 328,000 square feet of gaming space featuring an extensive range of options, including 4,800 slot machines, 145 live table games, VIP rooms, and sports betting kiosks. Whether you're a seasoned player or Vegas-style entertainment seeker, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto offers an exhilarating atmosphere that caters to all preferences.
- ReconAfrica Provides Update on Namcor Transaction
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) provides an update on the transaction with Namcor Exploration and Production (Pty) ("NAMCOR") announced in the Company's news release dated September 22, 2022. The Company and NAMCOR have not yet completed the transaction pursuant to the definitive purchase and sale agreement but report that discussions are ongoing.
- Porter Airlines introduces Winnipeg to its network
Service between the provincial capitals begins on September 7, with two daily roundtrip flights. [...] "Winnipegers will soon have access to Porter's elevated economy experience, an option that doesn't exist in Winnipeg today," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Porter has been recognized as having the best cabin service in North America, and we provide that award-winning service to every passenger at highly competitive fares."
- Canadian Tire Corporation and Microsoft partner to advance retail innovation in Canada
Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) and Microsoft announced a flagship strategic retail partnership to drive innovation across Canada's retail industry and contribute to the country's overall advancement and adoption of new technology. Through this seven-year partnership, CTC will leverage Microsoft Azure to modernize its systems and infrastructure and utilize direct access to Microsoft's trusted cloud products and solutions, expertise, and upskilling capabilities. CTC will use these new abilities to increase the speed and efficiency of its business modernization, enhancing customers' omnichannel journey and brand experiences across its group of companies.
- Air Canada Named World's Most Family Friendly Airline and Top Canadian Carrier at 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards
Among the awards given to Air Canada at the ceremony was a new global award for family friendly travel. Skytrax cited Air Canada's work in family seating policies, dedicated family check-in facilities, priority boarding, children's meals, children's amenities / toys / activity packs, child specific onboard entertainment, free checked luggage and policies for carrycot / pushchairs, and the standard of service assistance from ground staff and cabin crew during the travel experience.
- Simplii Financial launches bold new branding to help clients Bank on the Now
The branding introduces a new logo, a vibrant magenta, green, and black colour palette, editorial-style images in black and white that capture raw and candid moments, as well as three dots borrowed from the 'i's in Simplii. [...] "Our new look brings energy, optimism, and a sense of urgency," said Christian Exshaw, Managing Director and Head, CIBC Global Markets and Direct Financial Services. "Clients can expect to see this change come to life not just through our brand but also in our approach to innovation."
- Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces That the REIT and the Previously Referenced Institutional Investor Will Not Be Proceeding With the UK Joint Venture
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: NWH.UN), announced today that the REIT and the previously referenced Institutional Investor will no longer be proceeding with the REIT's previously disclosed UK joint venture. The REIT continues to believe in the attractiveness of the UK healthcare real estate market fundamentals, its diversified high-quality hospital portfolio and strong track record of active asset management in the region. Having undertaken a robust capital formation process and met with numerous qualified investors who expressed interest in a UK joint venture, the REIT will continue to source an alternative partner to recapitalize its UK portfolio. Accordingly, the REIT remains committed to its long-term capital light objective targeting a ~30% look through ownership level across its global portfolio.
- Royal Canadian Mint Celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day With a New $2 Commemorative Circulation Coin
The artwork appearing on the reverse of the 2023 $2 circulation coin celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day is the creation of three women artists, each one representing the First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities residing in Canada. They are: Megan Currie, English River First Nation, Myrna Pokiak (Agnaviak), Inuvialuit Settlement Region and Jennine Krauchi, Red River Métis. It is the first time that multiple artists have collaborated on the design of a single Canadian coin. The creative intent behind each artist's personal choice of symbolism is explained in their own words at www.mint.ca/nipd.
- Robinson Huron Treaty Leadership, Ontario and Canada announce proposed settlement and next steps in Treaty annuities court case
Today, the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund leadership and representatives of the governments of Canada and Ontario attended a ceremony and announced a proposed out-of-court settlement in the outstanding litigation around the 1850 Robinson Huron Treaty. Negotiators for the parties have reached a proposed settlement that includes $5 billion from both Canada and Ontario, for a total settlement of $10 billion for past losses. This is a major milestone in ongoing collaborative work to renew the Treaty relationship and honour a treaty promise that dates back to 1850.
- Introducing Tim Hortons Dream Cookies, a new elevated cookie experience at Tims restaurants across Canada with three delicious flavours to try
There are three Dream Cookie flavours now available, including the Rocky Road Dream Cookies™ – a rich chocolate cookie that's stuffed with pecans and marshmallows – plus a Dream Cookie that is filled with pecans, white and milk chocolate chips, topped with Reese's® Minis and another made with white chocolate chips topped with and M&M'S® Minis chocolate candies®.
