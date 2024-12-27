The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- MNP WELCOMES 21 BDO CANADA OFFICES, PARTNERS, TEAMS, ACROSS FOUR PROVINCES
MNP and BDO, two of Canada's leading professional services firms, announced today that MNP will acquire a select number of BDO's Canadian offices, partners and team members, effective December 31, 2024. In total, 21 BDO Canada offices, with more than 40 partners and 420 team members will join MNP. The transaction will include selected locations in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and P.E.I.; provinces where both firms have offices. A list of the selected offices can be found below. MNP's business model is designed to support its clients, team members and communities with a locally focused approach.
- National Bank receives final approval to proceed with the acquisition of Canadian Western Bank
"This is a fantastic outcome for our clients, our teams and the communities in which we operate. We're excited to join forces with National Bank to offer our clients access to a more comprehensive product and service platform on a national scale. We look forward to continuing to support our clients with the same highly personalized service and regional expertise we've always been known for," said Chris Fowler, President and CEO of CWB. Following this last remaining approval, National Bank and CWB will work together to ensure a smooth transition to National Bank for CWB clients and employees, who will receive additional information shortly, as both banks work towards completing the transaction.
- BC Ferries Announces Discussions with Bondholders
Following its conversations, BC Ferries has received feedback from such bondholders and is considering the launch of a formal consent and proxy solicitation to amend the MTI which would be conducted pursuant to the process required by the MTI. It is also expected that if such a consent and proxy solicitation were to be launched, it would likely include the offering of a work consent fee in accordance with standard market practice for such transactions. This notice does not represent a notice of the launch of a consent solicitation, proxy solicitation or bondholder meeting and does not provide any assurance that such a process or transaction will be executed.
- Payfare Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Fiserv
"Our Board conducted a thorough strategic review process together with our financial advisors, having evaluated numerous acquisition, commercial partnership, and other opportunities, and concluded that the Transaction is in the best interests of the Company, its various stakeholders and its shareholders with certainty of value with an all-cash offer," said Marco Margiotta, Payfare CEO, and Founding Partner. "This Transaction represents tangible recognition of the value and strength of what Payfare has built as we embark on this exciting new chapter."
- UHN Announces Purchase of 522 University Avenue
University Health Network (UHN), Canada's leading research hospital, is growing to meet the health care needs of the future. Today, UHN announced the purchase of 522 University Avenue, a 15-storey building located at the southwest corner of University Avenue and Elm Street in the heart of Toronto's Discovery District. The newly acquired property will support the expansion of UHN programs in cancer care, research and education at UHN's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Toronto General Hospital. The building will also serve as another important training ground for health care learners from UHN's Michener Institute of Education and partner academic institutions.
- Tentative agreement reached between UCCO-SACC-CSN, the Treasury Board and Correctional Services Canada
After a long and arduous bargaining round that has lasted for just over 2 years, the UCCO-SACC-CSN bargaining committee has managed to register some significant gains for the members it represents. Salary wise, the members of UCCO-SACC-CSN will receive a 15,73% over 4 years. Additionally, our members will be receiving a pensionable 6365$ yearly allowance beginning June 1st, 2025, and a prorated 6240$ allowance on the date of signature. The total monetary package represents approximately a 23% monetary increase for our members working within the institution.
- Paladin Completes the Acquisition of Fission Uranium Corp.
Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX: PDN) (OTCQX: PALAF) ("Paladin") and Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX: FCU) (OTCQX: FCUUF) (FSE: 2FU) ("Fission") are pleased to announce the successful completion of Paladin's acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Fission (the "Fission Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act ("Arrangement") pursuant to the terms of the arrangement agreement among Fission, Paladin, and 1000927136 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser") dated June 24, 2024, as amended on July 25, 2024 and August 29, 2024.
- Ontario Teachers' Makes Investment in Omega Healthcare and Joins Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives as Co-Lead Investor
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ("Ontario Teachers'") makes investment in Omega Healthcare Management Services ("Omega" or "the Company") and joins Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives as Co-Lead investors. Omega is a leading technology-enabled healthcare management solutions provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Omega Healthcare works with healthcare institutions to empower them to deliver exceptional care while enhancing financial performance. Omega aims to help its clients increase revenues, decrease costs, and improve the overall patient experience through their comprehensive portfolio of technology-enabled and clinically-led solutions.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Strategic Deep Basin Acquisition
The Acquisition enhances depth and quality of Vermilion's Deep Basin inventory and complements the Company's high-growth, liquids-rich Montney asset. Vermilion's Canadian liquids-rich gas assets, combined with over 100 mmcf/d of high-netback, low-decline European natural gas production provides the Company with a premium realized natural gas price. Vermilion is committed to strategically growing its international assets both organically, as demonstrated by recent successes in Germany and Croatia, and via acquisitions.
- EDC welcomes new President and CEO Alison Nankivell
Ms. Nankivell has more than 25 years of experience in international investments and finance, strategic planning, and leading high performing teams through transformation, all of which will be invaluable as EDC continues evolving to meet Canadian businesses' changing needs. She joins EDC from MaRS Discovery District, where she served as CEO. Prior to her role with MaRS, Ms. Nankivell held progressively senior investment and leadership roles at EDC and EDC's sister financial crown corporation, BDC.
