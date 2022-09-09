The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Sep 09, 2022, 06:18 ET
- ReconAfrica Launches Joint Venture Process for Kavango Basin Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") ( TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce its new business relationship with Alvarez & Marsal and Hannam & Partners. The two companies will work closely with ReconAfrica in managing its evolving data room as well as launching a global reach to potential, high quality, joint venture partners to join the Company's initial exploration program in the Kavango sedimentary basin, NE Namibia.
- RBC Royal Bank increases prime rate RBC Royal Bank is increasing its prime rate by 75 basis points to 5.45 per cent from 4.70 per cent, effective September 8, 2022.
- The Secret's Out of the Bag - KFC and the Ruffles brand team up to create an ultimate chip Ruffles® KFC Original Recipe® Chicken flavoured potato chips are now available in Canada nationwide across all major retailers, for a limited time. […] "KFC's secret recipe is one of the best kept secrets out there, but we couldn't turn down the opportunity to make the ultimate Finger Lickin' Good chip with such a powerhouse brand," said Katherine Bond-Debicki, CMO, KFC Canada.
- 14 Authors Named to the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize Longlist The Scotiabank Giller Prize's annual celebration of Canadian literary talent began today with the announcement of this year's longlist. Last year's winner, Omar El Akkad, announced the longlist today in St. John's. The announcement was also livestreamed on the Scotiabank Giller Prize Facebook™ page.
- Deloitte Canada welcomes Doug Schweitzer, former Alberta Cabinet Minister to the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Consulting Leadership Team Today, Deloitte Canada announced that Doug Schweitzer, former Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation with the Government of Alberta, has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor in Consulting. [..] "Doug brings tremendous leadership to the practice, which is one of the world's most recognized TMT brands," said Steve Winsor, TMT Business Industry Leader, Consulting.
- BCSC Has Confirmed That ReconAfrica Is Not Under Investigation Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") ( TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that, following discussions with the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") regarding recent social media posts that the Company may be under investigation by the BCSC, the BCSC has confirmed that the Company is not under investigation.
- Slurpee® Name Your Price Day is back at 7-Eleven® Canada On September 14th, Slurpee fans can pay what they want for a large Slurpee at any 7-Eleven® Canada locations, and sip away feeling good that 100% of the donation goes to Food Banks Canada in their support of local food banks.
- Gap's Fall Campaign Celebrates ICONS - Champions of Individuality and Actions That Shape Our Culture Debuting today and building upon its long-standing history of uplifting varied and distinct individuals, Gap's Fall 2022 ICONS campaign continues to celebrate modern American optimism and what it means to be a true Icon – someone creating positive change by simply being their truest self.
- Aramark Rolls Out Cool Food Meals on Residence Dining Hall Menus, Identifies 250 Lower Carbon Footprint Dishes Aramark is making it easier for students at 15 universities and colleges in Canada to make climate-friendly choices, by introducing Cool Food Meals on residence dining menus this semester. The Cool Food Meals badge identifies dishes with a lower carbon footprint and will appear on up to 250 menu items Aramark will serve in residence dining rooms with all-you-care-to-eat service.
- LG's First-Ever 'LIFE'S GOOD AWARD' to Uncover New Innovations for a Better Life for All LG Electronics (LG) announces that its first LIFE'S GOOD AWARD is now under way. The entry period is open from Sept. 6 through Oct. 10. Announced at CES® 2022, the LIFE'S GOOD AWARD seeks to uncover innovative solutions aligned with LG's goal of creating a Better Life for All. A total of USD 1 million will be granted to help accelerate the development of the winning submissions.
