The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Jan 13, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Breakfast at Tims for under $3*: Tim Hortons launches Tim Selects value breakfast menu with three delicious options including a NEW breakfast sandwich with naturally smoked Canadian bacon
Tim Hortons has launched the TimSelects value breakfast menu with three delicious options available for under $3* each. The TimSelects value breakfast lineup includes the new Simply Canadian Bacon breakfast sandwich, with naturally smoked Canadian bacon and cheese in an English muffin. The TimSelects value lineup also includes the Simply Sausage breakfast sandwich – featuring sausage and cheese in a biscuit – as well as a freshly baked classic bagel with cream cheese.
- PLAY launches in Canada offering low-cost tickets to Europe
"Travellers around the world are hungry to venture to new destinations and recent data shows that 73 per cent of global travellers want vacations outside of their comfort zone," said Birgir Jónsson, CEO, PLAY. "We're proud to expand PLAY service to Canada with service in Hamilton, offering both Canadian and European travellers a new way to reach iconic destinations. With our reliable and affordable flights, travellers can enjoy their destination rather than overspending on the flight to get there."
- MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LAUNCH TAKEOVER BID FOR THE COMMON SHARES OF CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. AT C$11.25 CASH PER COMMON SHARE
1373113 B.C. Ltd. (the "Offeror") announced today that it intends to commence an all–cash take-over bid (the "Proposed Offer"), on behalf of itself and a management-led group consisting of officers and employees of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. ("Canaccord Genuity" or the "Company") (TSX: CF) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "CG Employee Group", and together with the Offeror, the "Offerors"), to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (other than certain Common Shares beneficially owned by the CG Employee Group) at a price of C$11.25 per Common Share (the "Offer Price"). The Proposed Offer values the Common Shares of the Company at approximately C$1.127 billion.
- PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCED AS EXCLUSIVE HOME TO "HARRY: THE INTERVIEW" IN CANADA
The 90-minute program, produced by ITN Productions, will debut on Paramount+ in Canada Tuesday, January 10th, the same day Prince Harry's autobiography 'Spare' is published. The book has been billed by publisher Penguin Random House as, "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief".
- Canfor Pulp Announces Right-sizing of Operating Footprint with Permanent Closure of Pulp Line at Prince George Pulp and Paper Mill
"In recent years, several sawmills have permanently closed in the Prince George region due to reductions in the allowable annual cut and challenges accessing cost-competitive fibre. This has had a material impact on the availability of residual fibre for our pulp facilities and we need to right-size our operating platform. As a result, we have made the very difficult decision to shut down the pulp line at Prince George Pulp and Paper Mill and will continue to operate the Specialty Paper facility," said Kevin Edgson, President and CEO, Canfor Pulp.
- Gonez Media makes major acquisition of legacy news publication NOW Magazine in continued bid to reinvigorate Canada's media landscape
Thanks to a revitalized vision from GMI, NOW will become a more prominent, trusted and defining voice in the news and culture space of Toronto. There will also be a major reporting focus on arts, music and entertainment, harking back to the publication's 42-year-old roots. The acquisition comes exactly two years after the launch of GMI's inaugural online news series, the disruptive, truth-telling The Brandon Gonez Show.
- CANADIANS TO LIVE MÁS! REDBERRY RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO BUILD 200 TACO BELL RESTAURANTS IN CANADA, KICKING OFF RAPID EXPANSION WITH THEIR FIRST NEW BUILD IN LONDON, ONTARIO IN 2023
Recognized as one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant companies, Redberry currently owns and operates 14 Taco Bell locations across Ontario. Redberry's partnership with Taco Bell to build an additional 200 locations across Canada within the next 8 years is a strategic precedent. "We're excited to 'Make it Happen'," says Ken Otto, CEO, Redberry Restaurants. "Our team is committed to achieving what we say we're going to do. This has led brands to invest in us and trust us to deliver."
- LATE CLAIMS MAY BE ALLOWED IN CANADIAN ARMED FORCES/DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CLASS ACTIONS
The Class Action Administrator will review each late claim and make a determination if it can be accepted. One of the representative plaintiffs in the class actions, Nadine Schultz-Nielson commented "I am extremely pleased that these courageous people, who have overcome their fears and challenges in order to come forward, have been granted an opportunity to participate in this historic class action settlement".
- CANADA INVESTS IN AFFORDABLE LIVING WITH NEW APARTMENT BLOCK IN DOWNTOWN WINNIPEG
This construction project is aimed to help address the significant shortage of affordable rental units in the city of Winnipeg. The 69-unit building will replace 4 vacant single-family homes that were dilapidated and have been demolished. Construction is expected to take 18 months and should be complete in the summer of 2024.
- Nulogy Launches "Nulogy Connect" to Enable Bilateral Communication & Collaboration Between Supply Chain Partners
Nulogy Connect leverages advanced low-code, no-code technology to make it simple, easy, and cost-effective for customers to connect with their trading partners. The solution also automates and accelerates the delivery of operational data to ensure that both internal and external teams stay in sync and are making decisions based on accurate, timely data.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For further information: For questions, contact the team at [email protected]
Share this article