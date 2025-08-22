The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge Operations Remain Suspended
Customers whose flights are cancelled are being notified of the cancellations and offered options that include a full refund, a future travel credit or rebooking on another airline. Those whose flights are cancelled are strongly advised not to go to the airport, unless they have a confirmed booking on a flight by another carrier.
- Sea-Doo Ramps Up PWC Connectivity and Switch Pontoons Horsepower for 2026
"Every year, we push to elevate the Sea-Doo experience for our new and loyal customers alike, who are looking to live their best Sea-Doo Life. We listen carefully to their feedback and respond through continuous improvements to our products featuring innovative and industry-leading technologies with the goal of making our communities feel closer than ever before," says James Heintz, Global Product Strategy Director, Sea-Doo and Vehicle Connectivity.
- Pfizer Canada and BioNTech Receive Health Canada Approval of LP.8.1 Variant Adapted COVID-19 Vaccine
This season's Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be available in pharmacies across the country in the fall. The public program operates according to the eligibility criteria determined by each province. If an individual meets these criteria, they will be eligible to receive the vaccine for free. Efforts are ongoing in collaboration with private insurers and payers to streamline reimbursement processes within the private sector, for those who do not meet public program requirements.
- Essex Lease Financial Corp. to Acquire ATB Financial's Capital Asset Financing Division with an agreement in principle
ESSEX LEASE FINANCIAL CORP ("Essex") has reached an agreement in principle to acquire the Capital Asset Financing division of the Alberta-based ATB Financial ("ATB"). Supporting Canadian businesses, this partnership will significantly expand Essex's equipment and agricultural financing services across Western Canada by creating a strong equipment finance industry leader.
- Trez Capital Provides Notification of Temporary Redemption Suspension for Five Open-Ended Funds
Trez Capital (the "Firm"), one of North America's leading private real estate investment firms, today announced the temporary suspension of redemptions across five of its open-ended Funds, namely Trez Capital Prime Trust; Trez Capital Yield Trust; Trez Capital Yield Trust U.S. CAD; Trez Capital Yield Trust U.S. USD; and Trez Capital Private Real Estate Fund Trust (collectively, the "Referenced Funds"). No other Trez Capital Funds are impacted.
- Bell introduces Bell Streaming - bringing Crave, Netflix and Disney+ together in one bundle
Bell today announced the launch of Bell Streaming, a new way to bundle and save on top streaming services—starting with exclusive trio bundles featuring Crave, Netflix, and Disney+. With simplified billing, up to 25% in savings and the flexibility to manage all subscriptions through Bell, Bell Streaming makes it easier than ever to enjoy premium entertainment—all in one place.
- WELCOME TO WINTARIO CONTEST OFFERS YOU A CHANCE AT $1 MILLION -- FOR FREE!
"This is more than a contest — it's a celebration of the players who have made the last 50 years possible," said Duncan Hannay, President and CEO of OLG. "With 100 per cent of our profits staying right here in Ontario, our players have helped reinvest billions back into our province, and that is something we can all be proud of. This contest is our way of saying thank you and giving back to players in a fun and exciting way."
- High Tide Announces Preliminary Q3 2025 Guidance
"This quarter's guidance showcases the strength and momentum of High Tide like never before. We expect to deliver record revenue and powerful sequential Adjusted EBITDA growth. These results have been fueled by a projected 7.4% increase in same-store sales during the quarter, which was our fastest growth rate in two years," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.
- Health Canada approves Ozempic® to reduce the risk of sustained eGFR decline, end-stage kidney disease, and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease
Novo Nordisk announced today that Ozempic® (semaglutide injection) is now approved as the first-and-only medication indicated for both the once-weekly treatment of adult patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycemic control and to reduce the risk of sustained estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline, end-stage kidney disease, and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).1
- Argyle Capital Partners and Sharno Group complete the sale of Ferro Technique
Argyle and Sharno acquired 100% of Ferro in the spring of 2019. In November of 2021, Ferro completed a tuck-in acquisition of Lomar Machine Repair Inc., a multi-line distributor of machine tools, with a complement of service technicians, establishing a foothold in the key manufacturing hub of Windsor ON. In addition, Ferro has had a long-standing presence in the Quebec market, with a location in the Montreal area.
