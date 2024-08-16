The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Aug 16, 2024, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Guildford Town Centre Revives Iconic 1970s Roller Rink
An icon in the community, the original Stardust Roller Rink opened in 1971 and ceased operations in 2005, leaving a void in Surrey's cultural landscape. Now, Guildford Town Centre is bringing the magic back with a reimagined 1,690 square-foot roller rink and lounge space that captures the essence of the original hot spot. et ready to hit rewind, where a retro-themed atmosphere—complete with a vibrant graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth—will transport visitors to a time before Y2K, social media, and smartphones.
- Tourmaline Continues BC Montney Consolidation Strategy with the Acquisition of Crew Energy Inc. And Increases Base Dividend
The Acquisition represents a further important component of the Company's continuing NEBC consolidation strategy that builds on its long-term EP organic growth plan. It provides a significant high-quality addition to Tourmaline's South Montney asset base and is immediately accretive to the Company's key financial and reserve metrics, adding over $200 million to Tourmaline's anticipated 2025 free cash flow(3)(4) ("FCF"). The Crew assets provide a significant future growth opportunity which, coupled with Tourmaline's extensive, well-defined BC Montney development inventory, will facilitate the Company evolving into Canada's largest and most efficient Montney producer.
- Tim Hortons restaurants across Alberta launch fundraising donut starting today through Aug. 18, with 100% of proceeds supporting the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal
Starting today and through Aug. 18, Tim Hortons restaurants across Alberta will be offering guests a fundraising donut for $2 with 100% of the proceeds, excluding taxes, being donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal. "Local Tim Hortons restaurant owners have been donating food and beverages to first responders and evacuation centres since the heartbreaking wildfires first broke out in Jasper, and right across Alberta, Tims owners have wanted to lend their support," said Jason Gash, General Manager of Western Canada for Tim Hortons.
- Prime Video Unveils Key Art and Trailer for Highly Anticipated Canadian Original Docuseries - The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal
From their hometown of Kingston, ON, Rob Baker, Gord Downie, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois and Gord Sinclair skyrocketed to fame as The Tragically Hip with their signature blend of rock anthems and poetic lyricism. Over their storied career, the band released 14 studio albums, 9 of which hit #1 in Canada, won 17 Juno Awards, and were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and received a star on Canada's Walk Of Fame. Their 2016 cross-Canada tour, undertaken after Downie's terminal cancer diagnosis, was a cultural phenomenon watched by millions.
- Coca-Cola® and the OREO® Brands Become "Besties," Launch Limited-Edition Drink and Cookie that Perfectly Pair Iconic Brands
"We are constantly working to excite our Canadian consumers with unique launches and surprising experiences. This time, we're taking it a step further by celebrating the newfound bestie bond that OREO and Coca-Cola share, bringing a twist on two classics to our fanbases across the country," said Sarah Au, Marketing Director, Cookies at Mondelēz Canada. OREO® Coca-Cola™ Sandwich Cookie and Coca-Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition will be available for a limited time only and will offer unique experiences that celebrate the magic and playfulness of teaming up with a bestie.
- Popeyes® Celebrates 40 Years in Canada with a Week of Mouthwatering Rewards
It's officially time to celebrate, y'all: Popeyes is commemorating 40 years in Canada with the launch of Popeyes Rewards Week. From today until August 18, the iconic fried chicken brand will celebrate loyal Rewards Members with new incentives daily. Deals and promotions can be redeemed for one day only, and are available exclusively on the Popeyes app and website. Popeyes Rewards members can look forward to exciting deals throughout the week, including $0.40 Chicken Sandwich, Free Large Fries, and 2x Points on Cart* – just to name a few!
- Reconafrica Announces Stock Option Grant
The Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 3,825,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.40 per share in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring August 9, 2029, and will be subject to certain vesting provisions as determined by the board of directors of the Company. The Options are subject to restrictions on resale until December 9, 2024, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
- Air Canada Resumes Ottawa to London Heathrow Non-stop International Services Beginning Spring 2025
"We're absolutely thrilled that YOW is once again connected, non-stop, to London-Heathrow Airport. As a key destination for government officials, business leaders, and leisure travellers worldwide, having Canada's Capital Region back in the London mix elevates Ottawa-Gatineau on the global stage," said Mark Laroche, President and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority. "Sincere thanks to the Mayor's office, our tourism partners, local businesses, and everyone who added their voice to the effort to reinstate this valued route."
- Automotive Properties REIT Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2024
Rental revenue in Q2 2024 increased by 2.5% to $23.5 million, compared to $22.9 million in Q2 2023. The increase in rental revenue reflects growth from a property acquired during Q2 2023, and contractual annual rent increases. The REIT generated total Cash NOI of $19.5 million in Q2 2024, representing an increase of 3.2% compared to Q2 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to the property acquired during Q2 2023 and contractual rent increases. Same Property Cash NOI was $19.2 million in Q2 2024, representing an increase of 2.5% compared to Q2 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to contractual rent increases.
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Agrees to Sell Renewable Energy Business to LS Power for up to $2.5 Billion
On August 9, 2024, the Company entered into an agreement to sell the renewable energy business (excluding hydro) to the Buyer for total consideration of up to $2.5 billion excluding debt, consisting of $2.28 billion of cash at closing (subject to certain closing adjustments) and up to $220 million of cash pursuant to an earn out agreement relating to certain wind assets (the "Earn Out"). The purchase price represents a compelling value relative to other precedent transactions. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Company's board of directors.
