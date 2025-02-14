The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Feb 14, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons ad for the big game reminds Canadians: Hockey is still "The Best Game You Can Name"
Tim Hortons has teamed up with the family of the legendary Stompin' Tom Connors and his publisher Anthem Entertainment to reimagine his beloved "Hockey Song" – with a football twist. The new lyrics give a good-natured nod to the fact that hockey, Canada's national winter sport, still reigns supreme.
- Over paperwork error, GTHL imposes 14 Losses on Mississauga Rattlers U16 AA Team
The parents of the 19 players on the Mississauga Rattlers under 16 AA team are protesting the January 16th decision of the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) that imposed a penalty of 16 losses for the improper filing of paperwork for a trainer to be on the bench. It was later reduced to 14 games to reflect which games the trainer was on the bench.
- Converge Technology Solutions to be Acquired by H.I.G. Capital
"Converge is proud to begin a new chapter alongside H.I.G. Capital," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "This partnership not only ensures meaningful value for our shareholders but also lays the foundation to enhance how we serve our customers. As technology continues to reshape industries worldwide, delivering comprehensive and forward-thinking solutions is vital to helping our clients succeed. We're excited to continue leading the way as a transformative force in the IT industry."
- SiriusXM Canada to broadcast live from 4 Nations Face-Off™
SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company and the Official Partner of 4 Nations Face-Off™, today announced that subscribers will get access to full coverage of the 4 Nations Face-Off™ on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ (ch. 91), starting Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
- Canopy Growth Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) today announces its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024 ("Q3 FY2025"). All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
- CAA conducts road test of EV range, charge in winter conditions
"CAA is responding to a top concern of Canadians when it comes to EVs," said Ian Jack, vice-president, public affairs, CAA National. "We measured the effective range of electric vehicles in cold weather and how quickly they charge. These insights are critical for both current EV owners and those considering making the switch."
- Future of Aviation Lands at YYC with TELUS Private Wireless Network
TELUS and Calgary Airport Authority have joined forces in a groundbreaking 10-year partnership that will transform YYC Calgary International Airport into Canada's first airport equipped with a high-performance 5G private wireless network. This ultra-fast, low-latency network will deliver consistent, enterprise-grade connectivity throughout the airport campus.
- Petro-Victory announces the acquisition of 13 oil fields located in the Potiguar Basin, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
Petro-Victory currently has 3 oil producing fields and 34 exploration blocks in the Potiguar basin. Over the past 5 years, Petro-Victory has reprocessed and merged 12 volumes of 3D seismic data covering more than 1,500 km2 in the Potiguar basin including volumes which cover the acquired fields. Petro-Victory has also performed an extensive hydrocarbon basin analysis, as well as an in-depth Geological, Geophysical and Petrophysical interpretation.
- Sunwing Vacations' summer schedule takes flight, with travel options from major airports from coast to coast to 13 sun destinations starting this May
Sunwing Vacations is pleased to announce its initial 2025 summer schedule, featuring direct flights from six key airports across Canada to more than a dozen popular sun destinations, including Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, Punta Cana and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Montego Bay in Jamaica, Varadero in Cuba, the island of St. Maarten and more.
- Nominees for The 2025 JUNO Awards are Announced
Today, The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced the nominees for The 54th Annual JUNO Awards. This year's winners will be revealed in Vancouver, British Columbia at The JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 29 and The JUNO Awards Broadcast on Sunday, March 30, live on CBC.
