The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

18 Aug, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- T&T Supermarkets announces the opening of a second Quebec store in Brossard, at Quartier Dix30
Located in Brossard's Quartier Dix30, a strategic location that benefits from high visitor traffic, the new 5,000 square-metre T&T store will offer first-rate facilities for a unique shopping experience, in a spacious, modern environment. Quartier Dix30 is the second-largest retail centre in Canada in terms of size, with 3,200,000 square feet of retail and office space, as well as a direct connection to the REM and thousands of residential units planned over the coming years.
- Canopy Growth Enters into an Agreement for the Sale of Hershey Drive Facility in Smiths Falls
"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Hershey on this important sale. This is the latest milestone in our focused effort to reduce costs and further enhance our balance sheet," said David Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Growth. "Each of the steps we have taken as part of our transformation to a simplified, asset-light operating model supports our ability to deliver in-demand products from brands our customers love, with greater agility and less execution risk. Once again, we have demonstrated Canopy Growth's ability to achieve significant organizational and operational change to position the Company for future growth in the Canadian market."
- Aurora Cannabis Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 92,897,315, representing 26.23% of Aurora's issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date. All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated June 30, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.
- Sherwood Hockey Announces Exclusive Partnership With 2023 No.1 Overall NHL Draft Pick Connor Bedard
"I'm really excited to be joining the Sherwood team," says Connor Bedard, 2023 NHL Draft No. 1 Overall Pick. "Since I started working with Sherwood to develop hockey equipment that I felt could improve my game, I have been really impressed with their approach, expertise and dedication to building the best gear. They are doing a lot of cool things around the sport I love and I'm proud to be a part of it." Bedard joins a dynamic roster of world-class players including Matthew Tkachuk, William Nylander, Alex DeBrincat, Quinton Byfield, Emily Clark, Artturi Lehkonen, Saroya Tinker, Connor Brown and Savannah Harmon.
- Members of the Power Workers' Union ratify main collective agreement with Hydro One
The collective agreement between Hydro One and the PWU covers employees in front-line roles across the company's operations in Ontario. Results of the vote on the Customer Service Operations collective agreement, which includes staff in customer facing roles, is expected in the near term.
- Air Canada Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
"Air Canada's second quarter results were driven by strong demand and show the effectiveness of our plan. As a result of the hard work of our people, the appeal of our growing global network, as well as our leading brand and product offering, operating revenues in the quarter reached $5.4 billion, an increase of 36 per cent from a year ago. Operating income was $802 million, a year-over-year improvement of over $1 billion, and our adjusted EBITDA reached $1.2 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.5 per cent," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.
- Volkswagen Canada Celebrates Guinness World Record for fewest charges with ID.4 EV
Rainer is currently making another cross-country journey in the opposite direction of his Guinness World Record trek to stop at all 145 Volkswagen Canada dealers along the way and share the exciting details of his trip. That included a visit to Volkswagen headquarters in Ajax to celebrate with employees there
- Six Canadian Athletes Join 'Team Toyota' on the road to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024
Toyota launched Start Your Impossible prior to the Olympic Games PyeongChang 2018. A global campaign, athletes from around the world shared their stories of how they achieved the seemingly impossible by unlocking their full potential through the power of movement. Already world-class athletes, the members of Team Toyota have each taken a unique journey to the top, overcoming challenges, and achieving athletic excellence. We know them for their incredible athleticism, but now, these athletes are inspiring other Canadians - and a future generation of athletes – by sharing their stories.
- MADEGOOD LAUNCHES SHARE SOME GOOD FUND GIFTING $200,000 TO TEACHERS ACROSS CANADA
According to the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO), 52% of teachers spend over $250 of their own money on school supplies and other items their students need to succeed, putting strain on educators to provide for their students1. The need for some help is urgent, especially as Canadians face inflation and economic headwinds this year that risk putting even more pressure on parents and teachers. The Share Some Good Fund will provide each rewarded teacher with $200 to support school supply purchases at the start of the school year, from markers and pens to books and cleaning supplies, or whatever their class might require in order to thrive2. MadeGood is working with Emmy® Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph to encourage fans to submit teachers in their lives for the reward and to shine a light on educators across the country.
- PC Black Label unveils authentic hand-tossed pizzas straight from Italy - redefining how Canadians can experience pizza at-home
At just $7.99 each, the PC® Black Label Frozen Pizzas are the at-home pizza solution customers are looking for at a great price point. Skip the dough tossing (and the mess) and go straight to enjoying this delicious and easy to prepare pizza, ready to be served in about 14 minutes. Canadians can shop for the new PC® Black Label Frozen Pizza in-stores or online today with PC® Express, available wherever PC® products are sold. Learn more at www.presidentschoice.ca/pizza.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For further information: For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article