The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- Porter connects Montréal to Western Canada with new three non-stop routes
The new daily roundtrip flights are operated with the state-of-the-art 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The two-by-two configuration means there are no middle seats on any Porter flight. Service features on these routes include complimentary premium snacks, beer and wine served in glassware, and free, fast WiFi for all passengers. Fresh, healthy meals are also provided on an all-inclusive basis with PorterReserve fares or may be purchased à la carte for passengers travelling in PorterClassic.
- Revised requirements to better protect international students
The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced today that starting January 1, 2024, the cost-of-living financial requirement for study permit applicants will be raised so that international students are financially prepared for life in Canada. Moving forward, this threshold will be adjusted each year when Statistics Canada updates the low-income cut-off (LICO). LICO represents the minimum income necessary to ensure that an individual does not have to spend a greater than average portion of income on necessities.
- Air Canada Customers Can Now Track their Baggage and Mobility Aids while Travelling in Canada
Using the Air Canada mobile app, customers can now track their baggage and mobility aid as it travels with them on domestic flights, based on the same tag scanning information that Air Canada employees use at each stage to handle these items. Initially available to customers travelling within Canada during final development, the tracking feature will be expanded to the airline's U.S. flights next year and, over time, select international destinations.
- OECD REPORT RANKS CANADIAN STUDENTS AMONG TOP PERFORMERS GLOBALLY IN MATHEMATICS
The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) conducts a survey every three years to assess the knowledge and skills of 15-year-olds nearing the conclusion of their compulsory education. The primary assessed domain of PISA 2022 was mathematics, with reading and science as minor domains. The assessment encompassed 81 countries and economies, engaging 5,000 to 10,000 students from at least 150 schools in each one. In Canada, an impressive number of more than 23,000 students from over 850 schools across all 10 provinces participated.
- MASTERMIND TOYS TO BE ACQUIRED BY UNITY ACQUISITIONS INC.
Under the terms of the transaction, Unity will purchase the majority of Mastermind Toys store locations and see a significant portion of employees continuing with the business. "Mastermind Toys is a beloved Canadian retailer with a loyal customer base driven by quality, curiosity and play," said Joe Mimran. "The acquisition aligns with Unity's strategy to enhance and grow extraordinary Canadian brands. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the team at Mastermind Toys and take the brand and the business to the next level."
- MORE THAN 80 CANADIAN LAW FIRMS SEND LETTER TO CANADIAN LAW SCHOOL DEANS
More than 80 law firms from across Canada signed a letter sent to the deans of all Canadian law schools expressing serious concerns over reports of unacceptable conduct on university campuses. The firms expressed their core values and the importance for the deans to provide guidance and protection to students in a manner affirming Canadian values. This includes balancing the free exchange of ideas with the respect, safety and security of their students. The 80+ firms made clear that they have zero tolerance for any form of racism, discrimination, or harassment — whether it be on university campuses, in their workplaces, or in their communities — and asked the deans to take the same unequivocal stance on their campuses.
- BMO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results
"Our results this year reflect the fundamental strength and diversification of our businesses. Driven by record revenue and ongoing momentum in Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking and the contribution of Bank of the West, we delivered strong performance in a challenging economic backdrop," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. "This year, we made significant progress against our strategic priorities to continue to grow and strengthen our bank, completing three notable acquisitions, advancing our Digital First capabilities and delivering interconnected One Client experiences. With the successful conversion of Bank of the West, BMO is the most integrated north-south bank on the continent. Our relentless focus on putting customers first and supporting their financial goals with innovative digital experiences and expert guidance continues to be recognized, including being ranked first by J.D. Power 5 for Personal Banking Customer Satisfaction among the Big 5 Banks in its 2023 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.
- THE FACTS - ZONNIC IS A HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZED SMOKING CESSATION TOOL
ZONNIC nicotine pouches were authorized for sale by Health Canada as a nicotine replacement therapy following a two-year process in which ITCAN demonstrated the safety and the efficacy of the product. Since 2018, ITCAN has met with Health Canada multiple times to ensure the product satisfies all requirements and expectations. Its intended use is to help smokers quit, like any other cessation brand on the market. ITCAN urges the minister to put aside his personal long-standing vendetta against the tobacco industry and focus on the public health benefits of ZONNIC nicotine pouches, instead of focusing on the fact that the product is distributed by ITCAN.
- BZAM to Acquire Final Bell's Canadian Operation, forming 5th Largest Canadian L.P.; Adding Final Bell Holdings International as Strategic Shareholder
Under the terms of the Agreement, FBHI, the sole shareholder of FBC, will receive 90,000,000 common shares of BZAM at a deemed price of $0.15 per share, representing approximately one-third of the issued and outstanding shares of BZAM (the "BZAM Shares") following the closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), which is anticipated to occur on or about December 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. BZAM will also enter into a supply agreement under which FBHI's wholly owned subsidiary, 14th Round Inc., will continue to provide industry leading child-resistant packaging, high-tech vaporization hardware, and pre-roll cones to BZAM.
- Big League Food Company - A platform for the next generation of food brands
Launching with over $40 million in annual revenue across 30 retail units, 800 wholesale partners and over 15,000 e-commerce customers, BLFC is positioned for leadership in Canada's food and beverage landscape. The company's competitive advantage comes from its shared manufacturing, distribution, and support capabilities, which deliver best-in-class products, margins and lifetime customer value. BLFC meets customers wherever they shop, including retail, grocery, wholesale, and online.
