The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

May 10, 2024, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Toronto Startup Keypr is Transforming Canadian Real Estate and Saving Buyers up to 80% on Commission Fees
Keypr makes buying a new home easy. From booking showings to drafting an offer, buyers can manage the entire process of buying their home all through Keypr. Although Keypr provides home buyers with independence, a licensed team of sales representatives are available to offer hands-on support and guidance if needed and will be there to consult and review properties, market comps, data and diligence items. The Keypr platform even connects buyers with partners in-app from inspectors to lawyers, insurance providers and mortgage brokers.
- WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notification to its Tech Ops union, AMFA
"The decision to issue a lockout notice was not one that was made lightly, and we sincerely regret and apologize for the uncertainty this causes for our guests and the communities and regions that rely on us. Despite our unwavering commitment to reach a collective agreement, AMFA continues to show up to the bargaining table with unreasonable demands and expectations," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airline and Group Chief Operating Officer. "With AMFA publicly issuing a strike vote alert last week and publicly directing guests to fly with other carriers, we can't allow the unpredictable nature and lack of progress to continue. We are left with no alternative but to issue a lockout notice in an attempt to bring this to a final resolution."
- Test of Alert Ready, Canada's national public alerting system, scheduled on May 8
Regular testing provides public safety officials with an opportunity to validate and improve the effectiveness and reliability of Alert Ready. Tests ensure that the Alert Ready system operates as intended during an imminent life-threatening situation. Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, including but not limited to tornadoes, flooding, fires and AMBER alerts. In 2023, the Alert Ready system distributed 1086 emergency alerts across Canada.
- Forced overtime, pensions and benefits at WM leads to strike
Unifor members working at Waste Management Canada Corp. (WM) began strike action on May 2, 2024. Major issues with the employer include forced overtime and lack of work-life-balance. The 60 Unifor members at Local 4268 work as WM drivers, mechanics, and technicians, servicing commercial businesses in Stoney Creek, Hamilton, Niagara, Brantford, and surrounding regions. They do not provide residential service.
- Pierrefonds-Roxboro prepares to launch a design competition for a public square
Pierrefonds-Roxboro seeks to encourage excellence in urban planning, landscape architecture and design throughout its territory. Through this competition, the borough hopes to create an exceptional place that will become the focal point of community, cultural and civic life in our area. A request for an exemption from the Cities and Towns Act (R.S.Q., c. C-19) was submitted to the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH) under section 573.3.1. This would authorize the Borough to award a professional services contract to the winner of the design competition.
- goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the First Quarter
"It was a strong start to the year with over $200 million in portfolio growth, a net charge-off rate within our targeted range at 9.1%, and adjusted earnings per share rising 24%," said Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and Chief Executive Officer, "During the quarter we also bolstered our balance sheet and liquidity, with another $500 million of new capital, providing us with additional funding to support our organic growth plans," Mr. Mullins continued, "With the momentum we are experiencing in the business, we now expect to finish at the high end of our loan growth forecast for the year, further accelerating our journey to be the leading consumer lender for the over 9 million Canadians with non-prime credit."
- TELUS advances cyber protection for North American businesses with acquisition of Vumetric
TELUS is enhancing its security services portfolio, which includes Advisory Services, Cloud Security, Network Security, and Cyber Defence, through the integration of Vumetric's specialized digital platform. Fully integrated with major cloud platforms, Vumetric's platform delivers a cutting-edge, client-centric approach to cybersecurity testing. This solution simplifies penetration testing complexities and enables businesses to proactively strengthen their cybersecurity with efficient, on-demand testing, addressing today's dynamic cyber threats.
- Canada Post reports $748-million loss before tax for 2023
The postal service has confronted significant new challenges in recent years. In the post-pandemic parcel delivery landscape, competition has accelerated at a pace not seen in the company's history. Canada Post's estimated parcel delivery market share has eroded from 62 per cent prior to the pandemic to 29 per cent in 2023. At the same time, Transaction Mail continues to decline in both volume and as a revenue source. In 2006, Canadian households received an average of seven letters per week; in 2023, they received two. Delivering fewer letters to a growing number of addresses is compounding the financial pressures on the Corporation.
- Crescent Point Announces Sale of Non-Core Assets
Crescent Point has agreed to sell certain non-core properties in Saskatchewan, including Flat Lake and Battrum, to Saturn for $600 million in cash. Production from the Assets was expected to be 13,500 boe/d (95% oil and liquids) over the next 12 months, generating $210 million of net operating income at current strip commodity prices. The Company had allocated minimal development capital expenditures to the Assets for the remainder of 2024. During first quarter 2024, Crescent Point also closed the previously announced disposition of its Swan Hills and Turner Valley assets for $140 million, prior to closing adjustments. These non-core assets had associated undiscounted asset retirement obligations ("ARO") of $180 million.
- WCFN GIVES NOTICE TO OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN: OBE) (TSX:OBE) - APPLICATION TO EXPAND OPERATIONS ON THEIR TRADITIONAL TERRITORY HAS BEEN REJECTED BY CHIEF AND COUNCIL
"WCFN is known across the energy sector as one of the most business-friendly nations in the province and in the country. We support responsible resource development, and enthusiastically partner with companies that are willing to comply with their legal obligations," said Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom. "However, the conduct of Obsidian Energy and their staff has been the worst we have ever seen from a company. The business practices and intimidation tactics of their executives has made it impossible for us to allow their expansion to proceed."
Read more of the latest releases from Cision
