The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Apr 07, 2023, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, April 7, 2023
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.
- 1:00 p.m. Freezing rain causes multiple power outages across Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa crews have been dispatched and are actively assessing the system and working to restore power. Priority is placed on repairs that pose serious safety hazards first, and restoring power to critical infrastructure such as emergency services, hospitals, water and sewage treatment plants, schools and larger neighbourhoods of customers, followed by smaller impacted areas. Safety is the number one priority amid these icy conditions.
- SK Capital completes acquisition of Apotex, a global leader in affordable pharmaceuticals
Apotex Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc. ("Apotex" or the "Company") today announced that its acquisition by an affiliate of funds advised by SK Capital Partners, LP ("SK Capital") has closed. The Company also announces that experienced pharmaceutical executive Allan Oberman has been appointed President and CEO and member of the Board of Apotex.
- Canada Life acquires Investment Planning Counsel - a leading independent wealth management firm - from IGM Financial
"We are building on our strong Canadian franchise with a growing personal wealth business. This acquisition accelerates Canada Life's vision to establish a leadership position in the Canadian independent advisor wealth market," said Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco and Canada Life. "The addition of IPC, a business we've had keen interest in for some time, positions Canada Life for strong organic growth and further investments in market consolidation that support our strategy."
- April 1 Alert: Tim Hortons testing Square Timbits at participating restaurants for one day only, April 1!
On April 1st, participating Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada will be testing Square Timbits, available in three flavours: Birthday Cake, Chocolate Glazed, and Coconut. "Square Timbits are delectable, stackable, they have a game-changing six sides of flavour! We're confident Canadians are going to fall in love with this new innovative twist on their favourite Timbits."
- RECONAFRICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON OPERATIONS AND CONFIRMATION OF A NEW FOLD BELT PLAY IN THE KAVANGO BASIN
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce as a result of recent data from the ongoing phase two 2-D seismic program, a significant new play type has been confirmed in the southern and western parts of the Company's ~6.3 million acre exploration licence area in Namibia – PEL 73. This new fold belt province, the "Damara Fold Belt", initially identified SW of the Karoo Rift Basin, consists of a very prominent and clearly imaged series of anticlinal structures, also known as Whaleback anticlines.
- IGM Financial Acquires Stake in Rockefeller Capital Management to Enter the U.S. Wealth Management Market and Accelerate Growth
IGM's equity interest in Rockefeller advances its strategy of expanding its presence in the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth client segments, creating an entry to the U.S., the largest and deepest wealth market in the world. "This is a compelling strategic opportunity," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial. "Rockefeller is a truly iconic brand with a proven growth model and a best-in-class executive team led by Gregory Fleming.
- Diamond & Diamond Lawyers Launch $400 Million Lawsuit on Behalf of Human Trafficking Victims Against Magna International and others"
The lawsuit is an essential step in the fight against human trafficking and underscores Diamond & Diamond Lawyers' unwavering commitment to securing justice for its clients. The firm aims to send a strong message to other corporations that turning a blind eye to human trafficking will not be tolerated. "Human trafficking is a reprehensible crime, and we are proud to represent the brave victims in this lawsuit,"said Sandra Zisckind, managing partner of Diamond and Diamond Lawyers. "Our goal is to ensure that these corporations are held accountable for their actions and that justice is served for the survivors of this horrific crime."
- FirstService Residential acquires Crossbridge Condominium Services
"We will be working closely with Crossbridge's leadership team to unlock opportunities for their associates and clients to benefit from FirstService Residential's unparalleled operating expertise as well as value added programs," said John Brea, president, North region. "These programs include client-focused technology, associate training and development programs, and energy programs to name a few."
- IKEA Canada opening new Plan and order point in Brossard, QC on April 18
"We know that many of our customers in the Montreal area face significant travel time to meet IKEA, which is why we're excited to bring the IKEA experience and our home furnishing expertise closer to our customers in Brossard, Quebec," said Sandy Evinou, East Market Area Manager, IKEA Canada. "Plan and order points are part of our total market approach for the Greater Montreal Area that focuses on delivering new customer touchpoints and locally relevant home furnishing services that affordably meet the everyday needs of our customers."
- Earth Rated® Unveils New Look
Dog brand Earth Rated® has launched a new generation of poop bags, made from 65% certified post-consumer recycled plastic with the same high-quality and 100% leak-proof guarantee that it has always had. By making this new generation of poop bags from 65% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, Earth Rated® is giving a second life to more than 5 million pounds of landfill-bound plastic per year, while reducing the bag's carbon footprint by approximately 22% as compared to its previous generation of bags (based on annual production rates).
