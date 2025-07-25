The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Chartwell Grows Ontario Presence with the Acquisition of Six Retirement Communities
"This acquisition represents a significant strategic expansion for Chartwell in southwestern Ontario, one of Canada's most dynamic and growing seniors housing markets," said Jonathan Boulakia, Chartwell's Chief Investment Officer. "These communities have been designed for active, independent older adults and align with our continued focus on quality, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. We are proud to welcome these residences to Chartwell as we continue to grow and serve more seniors with support and purpose."
- Leading Canadian Payroll Provider Wagepoint Names Ben Richmond as Chief Executive Officer
Ben Richmond brings over 15 years of leadership experience in global fintech and SaaS, with a strong focus on serving small and medium-sized businesses. Most recently, he was the Managing Director for North America at Xero, where he was responsible for driving growth and operations across the U.S. and Canadian markets, and served as a member of the company's global executive leadership team.
- Crumbl Dirty Sodas Launch Only In Canada
Whether you're team cola, team citrus, or team "surprise me," there's something for everyone in this new drink line. Customers also have the option to create their own flavour concoction, just the way they like it. All drinks are served in Crumbl's iconic pink cup that you'll want a close-up of for social media. To celebrate this fizzy new frontier, Crumbl is kicking things off with free in-store merch on Friday, July 25th. The first 100 people at any Crumbl Canada location on Friday morning will get a free Crumbl merch bundle. Crumbl is also running a Double Crumbs promotion where customers can earn double the crumbs on Dirty Sodas from July 28-August 8.
- Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) combinations approved in Canada for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
"The approval of Blenrep in Canada represents an advancement for patients with multiple myeloma, a challenging condition marked by repeated cycles of remission and relapse," said Michelle Horn, Country Medical Head, GSK Canada. "As the only BCMA-targeted antibody-drug conjugate, Blenrep has been shown to extend survival and remission, supported by data from the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 phase III clinical trials. This approval marks a milestone in offering a treatment option that holds the promise to transform the therapeutic approach for patients facing their first or subsequent relapses."
- Investment Planning Counsel Acquires De Thomas Wealth Management
Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Life, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the wealth assets of De Thomas Wealth Management Corp. (De Thomas), reinforcing IPC's long-term vision of becoming a premier destination for entrepreneurial advisors. This strategic acquisition supports IPC's broader vision to expand its footprint and continue providing advisors with the independence, tools, platforms, and support they need to deliver an exceptional client experience.
- Abitibi Connex in Iroquois Falls Selected by Pomerleau as Logistics Hub for $1.8 Billion WAHA Redevelopment Project with Pinnacle Logistics Solutions Ltd.
The Project includes a new hospital in Moosonee featuring 36 private inpatient beds, a 32-bed long-term Elder Care Lodge, a 24-hour emergency department, modern surgical suites, and more. An additional ambulatory care centre in Moose Factory will provide culturally-appropriate care for everyone living in the western James Bay and Hudson Bay coastal regions of Ontario. The operation will handle approximately 3,000 rail cars through Abitibi Connex over three years and create an estimated 120 jobs during peak construction.
- MTL Cannabis Reports Q4 and Record Full Year 2025 Financial Results Driven by $105.2M of Revenue, $21.7M of EBITDA, and $18.2M of Cash Flows from Operations
"We've entered a new era at MTL as we move from building the foundation to achieving record-breaking results," said Michael Perron, CEO of MTL. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our people, the strength of our disciplined operating model, and our team's ability to execute at a high level. We have built a strong and scalable platform, and at the core of it all is an unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality products and services to our patients and customers. I am deeply grateful to the entire MTL team for making that possible."
- Vertex Announces Marketing Authorization in Canada for ALYFTREK, a Once-Daily Next-Generation CFTR Modulator for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis
Vertex Pharmaceuticals today announced that Health Canada has granted Marketing Authorization for PrALYFTREKTM (vanzacaftor/tezacaftor/deutivacaftor), a new triple combination therapy for patients living with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 6 years and older who have at least one F508del mutation or another responsive mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene. ALYFTREK brings a potentially transformative therapy to up to 60 people living with CF in Canada who were not previously eligible for a CFTR modulator.
- La Caisse Completes Acquisition of Innergex
As a result of the completion of the Arrangement, it is expected that the common shares, preferred shares Series A and Series C and the 4.65% subordinated unsecured convertible debentures of Innergex will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about July 22, 2025. Innergex has applied to cease to be a reporting issuer under the securities legislation of each province of Canada where Innergex is currently a reporting issuer.
- Health Canada Approves KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of adult patients with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA cervical cancer, in combination with chemoradiotherapy (CRT)¹
"The approval of KN-A18 is an important addition to the treatment of gynecological cancers, as it has demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival in patients with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVa," stated Shannon Salvador, Gynecologic Oncologist at the Jewish General Hospital and President of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology of Canada.4 "This recent approval adds another therapeutic option for patients in an important disease space."
