The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Sep 27, 2024, 06:18 ET
- Tell 'em with Tims: Tim Hortons celebrating National Coffee Day with limited-edition hot coffee cups to share a motivational message with family and friends
"For many of our guests, the simple act of treating their loved ones with a Tims coffee can mean so much – and we wanted to celebrate that power of connection and kindness with limited-edition cups that we're serving in the leadup to National Coffee Day on Sept. 29," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. Available while supplies last, there are five bilingual National Coffee Day cup designs that will be randomly served to guests who order a medium hot coffee starting tomorrow, including the messages: You Got This, Cheers, Here's To You, You Do You, or XOXO.
- Lightspeed Commerce Responds to Media Reports
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement: While it is the long-standing policy of Lightspeed not to comment on market rumors, the Company notes the recent media reports concerning a potential transaction involving the Company. Lightspeed periodically undertakes, and is currently conducting, a strategic review of its business and operations with a view to realizing its full potential. In this context, the Company has engaged, and may continue to engage, in discussions relating to a range of potential strategic alternatives.
- Prime Video Announces Trailer and Premiere Date of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL - the Highly Anticipated Docuseries from Box To Box and NHL Productions
Prime Video announced the trailer and premiere date for FACEOFF: Inside the NHL (6x45), the previously untitled docuseries from Box To Box and NHL Productions. Set to premiere globally October 4 on Prime Video, the series gives unprecedented access to the National Hockey League's biggest teams and most compelling players, all at different stages of their careers, as they embark throughout the season on the ultimate pursuit of glory – winning the coveted Stanley Cup. FACEOFF: Inside the NHL joins Prime Monday Night Hockey, which will stream national regular season Monday night NHL games exclusively on Prime Video in Canada.
- Royal Air Force Red Arrows Land in St. John's for the Final Stop of the Canadian Tour
After a series of performances flying past some of Canada's most renowned landmarks and partaking in several air shows in Halifax, Niagara Falls, Toronto, Ottawa, London, and Montreal, the Red Arrows' journey comes to a close in Newfoundland and Labrador. Maple Hawk 2024 celebrates the deep bond between Canada and the UK, offering each city a chance to engage with both nations' rich cultural and historical ties. Through partnerships with schools, training institutes and organisations such as Let's Talk Science, the tour has also offered a hands-on look at advancements in aerospace technology and STEM initiatives all to help shape research and development for future generations.
- New Tim Hortons Halloween collection includes glow-in-the-dark Timbits® Bucket and drinkware, plus visit TimShop.ca for Tims-themed costumes for kids and dogs!
This year's glow-in-the-dark Timbits Bucket features a frightfully fun design including a spooky ghost and Timbit spider. The Timbits Bucket can also be purchased with 31 Timbits to share with family and friends. Participating Tims restaurants across Canada are also offering guests a 24oz/710mL straw tumbler that glows in the dark, plus a ghost-shaped ceramic mug with heat-activated details. TimShop.ca has even more Halloween items to purchase including a Timbits Box costume for kids and a Tims-themed lumberjack costume for dogs. There's also a heat-activated Jack O'Lantern ceramic mug, and some fun ghost-themed items including a fluffy pillow, stainless steel tumbler and glow-in-the-dark straw tumbler.
- ROYAL CANADIAN MINT LAUNCHES NEW SINGLE MINE GOLD MAPLE LEAF BULLION COIN ENTIRELY SOURCED FROM AGNICO EAGLE'S DETOUR LAKE MINE
The 2024 $50 1 oz. 99.99% Pure Gold Maple Leaf Single Mine bullion coin is entirely composed of gold from Canadian mining giant Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine in Northern Ontario. This special gold bullion coin is now available at select Costco stores across Canada, as well as online at www.costco.ca. "The Royal Canadian Mint is known worldwide for its refining prowess and innovation, as well as its robust environmental, social and governance practices. We are proud to once more showcase the purity and responsibility of our Gold Maple Leaf bullion coin by partnering with Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine to issue our newest Single Mine GML coin," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.
- The Iconic Pret A Manger coffee is now available at A&W restaurants nationwide
All A&W locations in Canada are now serving Pret freshly brewed organic Classic Blend coffee all day long, offering guests a delicious and satisfying coffee experience with every visit. "Pret Coffee's exceptional quality and taste have won over coffee lovers worldwide, and we're thrilled to bring it to over 1,000 locations across Canada," says Scott Darlow, Lead, Pret A Manger at A&W Canada. "We've tested Pret coffee in select A&W locations where it quickly became a favourite among guests, which led us to make it our official coffee at all A&W restaurants. We're excited to bring this beloved coffee to more Canadians."
- Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization of First CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Edited Therapy, CASGEVY® (Exagamglogene Autotemcel), for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced Health Canada has granted Marketing Authorization for PrCASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel), an autologous genome edited hematopoietic stem cell-based therapy, for the treatment of patients 12 years of age and older with sickle cell disease (SCD) with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). There are an estimated 2,000 patients eligible for CASGEVY in Canada, the majority of whom are living with SCD. This approval is based on the positive interim results from two global and ongoing clinical trials, CLIMB-121 in SCD and CLIMB-111 in TDT.
- Elysium Investments Surpasses $200M in Acquisitions, Closing in on 4,000 Units and $3B Under Development
Elysium Investments Inc., a Toronto-based real estate investment and development firm, has acquired a prime 1.23-acre development site at 21-29 Oakmount Road & 26-36 Mountview Avenue, near High Park. This acquisition brings Elysium's total investments to over $200 million in just over a year. The firm is nearing 4,000 housing units and more than $3 billion in developments. The project will include two high-rise residential towers on a shared podium, providing much-needed rental housing in a transit-connected area. Elysium is partnering with Hepsor, an Estonian real estate developer, and Oikoi Living, marking their second collaboration.
- Alanis Obomsawin: The Children Have to Hear Another Story
The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) launched its new exhibition, Alanis Obomsawin: The Children Have to Hear Another Story, on Wednesday at the MAC at Place Ville Marie. This major retrospective, a one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate more than 60 years of artistic creation by this exceptional Abenaki filmmaker, singer and activist, will be open to the public until January 26, 2025, in the MAC's temporary space at Place Ville Marie. On the same day, Caroline Monnet's mural Wàbigon was also unveiled; it will be on display until February 16, 2025, at the MAC at Place Ville Marie.
