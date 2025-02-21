The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Feb 21, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Cadence Consortium Selected to Transform Canadian Mobility with the Alto High-Speed Rail Project
"This landmark project is set to revolutionize mobility in Canada for future generations. The Cadence consortium's unparalleled expertise, synergy, and successful track record offer Alto, the Crown corporation with which we will develop this project, a trusted partner to bring this visionary project to life at the best possible cost. We thank everyone involved in the development of the proposal for their trust and professionalism over the last year. We look forward to working together to design, develop and deploy this fundamental project for all Canadians", declared Jean-Marc Arbaud, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ Infra.
- PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT - Enbridge Gas Reminds Customers to Keep Gas Meters and Vents Clear of Ice and Snow
With heavy snowfalls happening across Ontario, Enbridge Gas reminds customers of the importance of keeping snow and ice from covering their gas meters and the external exhaust outlets for furnaces, fireplaces, water heaters and clothes dryers. Your natural gas meter set is designed to withstand winter weather conditions to keep you and your family warm and cozy. However, a gas meter covered in snow or ice can impede its function of controlling the pressure of the gas supplied to your home, which could lead to serious risks. Plugged external exhaust vents can cause the carbon monoxide emitted by these appliances to build up in your home, which is, of course, a safety hazard.
- AtkinsRéalis to acquire majority stake in David Evans Enterprises, Inc., forming a leading growth platform for the Western US
AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in David Evans Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of David Evans and Associates, Inc. (collectively called "David Evans"), a leading employee-owned engineering and staff augmentation services firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon. With 34 offices in 10 states and approximately 1,250 employees, David Evans serves the transportation, power, water & environment, surveying & geomatics, and land development markets, as well as staffing services.
- 2026 Ski-Doo Models Continue to Push Boundaries Enabling Riders to Enjoy Their Winter Experiences Even More
The lineup contains completely redesigned Expedition models, deep snow models that are lighter with new features including a 32-inch ski stance, redesigned entry level models and enhancements that touch every segment. "Our customers expect constant advancement and improvements every year, even more than any other powersports product," said Pascal Vincent, Director Global Product Strategy, Snowmobiles. "It's recognizing and embracing the passion of the customer mindset that drives Ski-Doo to keep pushing further with new ideas and reinventing products, like you see with the 32-inch ski stance on the Summit X with Expert package and the redesign of the Expedition."
- Canadian Tire Corporation announces sale of Helly Hansen to Kontoor Brands; simplifying CTC portfolio to focus on Canadian retail growth
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A), CTC or the Company) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Helly Hansen business to Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB, Kontoor) for total gross proceeds of $1,276 million, subject to closing adjustments. The transaction reflects CTC's increasing focus on its Canadian retail portfolio. Helly Hansen is an iconic global brand which designs and develops products used by professionals and outdoor enthusiasts around the world. Its high-performance apparel and gear are sold worldwide, including in Canadian Tire, SportChek and Mark's stores in Canada.
- InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of Highly Accretive, Low Decline Pembina Cardium Oil Assets
InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the strategic acquisition of Cardium light oil focused assets in the Pembina area of Alberta (the "Acquired Assets") for consideration of approximately $309 million, prior to adjustments. Consideration will be made up of a $220 million cash payment, $85 million of InPlay common shares (the "Share Consideration") to be issued to the Vendor (as defined below) at a deemed price of $1.55 per share, and the inclusion of InPlay's non-operated assets at Willesden Green Unit 2, with a year-end 2023 Proved Developed Producing ("PDP") value of approximately $4.4 million1 (the "Transaction").
- Green Light for Development of a High-Speed Rail Network Between Toronto and Québec City
Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister Anita Anand unveiled Cadence, the consortium selected to design the Toronto-Québec City High-Speed Rail Network with Alto, and also confirmed funding for the development phase. This is a milestone in this ambitious project, one of the largest infrastructure endeavors in our country's history. The socioeconomic benefits of the Toronto–Québec City High-Speed Rail Network include higher productivity and GDP, increased economic growth, greater labour and student mobility, reduced road congestion, improved access to housing, and more. Reducing travel times and increasing departure options on dedicated and electrified tracks will bring about a sustainable shift from road and air to rail, and ultimately lead to significant transportation cost savings.
- METRO Inc. Announces the Appointment of Nicolas Amyot as Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Business Valuator. He has nearly 30 years of experience in finance, the last 20 of which were spent at a large Canadian manufacturing company with global operations. As Vice President, Finance and the leader responsible for all of the company's financial activities for the past 11 years, Nicolas has demonstrated his ability to support large companies in achieving their results. Nicolas will join METRO on March 17, 2025 as Executive Vice President, Finance and will work closely with François, who will remain in his position as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer until April 17, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition.
- Pack your bags, Halifax! WestJet launches non-stop service to Amsterdam for summer 2025
This will be the first time WestJet operates between Amsterdam and Halifax, contributing to a 97 per cent increase in the airline's transatlantic seat capacity from Nova Scotia, compared to last year. "WestJet's new service between Halifax and Amsterdam opens the door for record growth in Nova Scotia through vital investment that strengthens connectivity to Europe, furthering tourism and economic opportunities," said Jared Mikoch-Gerke, Director of Alliances and Airport Affairs, WestJet. "We're excited to see the stories that will unfold as travellers from both regions connect and discover the unique charm of these vibrant cities."
- Loblaw Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter Results and Fiscal Year Ended December 28, 2024
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Loblaw maintained its focus on retail excellence and produced another quarter of strong operational and financial results. Customers continued to seek a combination of quality, value, service, and convenience, and recognized the strength of the Company's offer across its store network. Growing customer engagement of personalized PC Optimum™ loyalty offers, combined with impactful in-store promotions and more everyday value drove higher traffic and strong market share gains in Food Retail. In Drug Retail, Pharmacy and Healthcare Services continued to perform well. Front Store sales reflected growth across the beauty categories, led by prestige.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article