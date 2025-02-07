The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Feb 07, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Purolator acquires Livingston International
"Strategically, this transaction represents a generational opportunity to acquire a highly complementary and growing international business with a proven track record of success," said John Ferguson, Purolator President & CEO. "With these broader capabilities and increased breadth, we can offer more choice and greater flexibility to current and future customers." "By combining our shared expertise, we are uniquely positioned to support our customers in navigating the complexities of global trade. Together, we will deliver even greater value to the marketplace, reinforcing our commitment to driving success for our clients across North America and beyond," added Ferguson.
- LABATT PROUDLY MAKING CANADA'S FAVOURITE BEERS IN CANADA
Since 1847, Labatt has been making beer in Canada with more than 70 brands produced at six locations across the country. With 3,500 employees from coast to coast, Labatt makes many of Canada's favourite brands such as Budweiser (since 1980), Bud Light, Busch, Michelob Ultra, Corona, Stella Artois, Cutwater and NÜTRL right here in Canada. Over the past decade, Labatt has invested more than $1.1 billion into its operations and Canadian communities, driving economic growth and expanding and enhancing its brewing capabilities nationwide. Labatt will continue to ensure Canadians have access to a wide range of high-quality, locally made products.
- BCE reports 2024 Q4 and full-year results, announces 2025 financial targets
"Bell's financial results for Q4 and throughout 2024 demonstrate steady execution as we balanced growth with profitability, while transforming our business and reducing costs," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada. "Through our disciplined approach, we achieved all of our non-revenue targets for 2024 and were also within our revised revenue guidance objective. We also achieved our highest annual adjusted EBITDA margin in over 30 years at 43.4%. We delivered positive wireless service revenue growth in 2024 despite the intensely competitive market. All new postpaid customer net activations were on the main Bell brand."
- Roll Up cups are BACK! Starting Feb. 24, play Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win on the Tims app AND while supplies last on our hot beverage cups!
Canada's iconic game, Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win, is back from Feb. 24 through March 23 and this year there's a special surprise while supplies last and for a limited time only – the chance to reveal a prize under the rim of Roll Up To Win-branded hot beverage cups! Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win is back from Feb. 24 through March 23 with tens of millions of prizes available to be won including electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, vacations, electronics, gift cards, Tims products, and so much more! Tims Rewards members can earn one digital Roll for each eligible purchase of a select hot or cold beverage, breakfast sandwich or wrap, or lunch or dinner food item.
- Apotex enters the growing Canadian health and wellness sector through the acquisition of CanPrev, a leading Canadian natural health company
This acquisition introduces Apotex into the strategically attractive and growing Canadian health and wellness sector, leveraging our existing channel presence in pharmacies and expanding our channels to include health food stores, new professional channels including naturopathic doctors, and grocery retail channels. CanPrev, through its CanPrev, Cyto-Matrix, and Orange Naturals brands, has a broad range of more than 445 products sold in more than 3,400 retail locations across Canada and online. CanPrev will continue to serve consumers through its existing brands and distribution channels.
- Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results
"Our strong top-line performance and record adjusted EBITDA1 were mostly fueled by contributions from our global medical cannabis business. International net revenue1 grew 112% and accounted for 60% of global medical cannabis net revenue1. Additionally, our plant propagation segment increased 22%, driven by organic expansion and an enhanced product portfolio, further strengthening our operating model. Our stated goals of continued strategic growth, operational excellence, and long-term sustained profitability are unwavering and we are deeply appreciative of our team's efforts in helping us achieve these milestones," concluded Mr. Martin.
- DeFi Technologies Provides Monthly Corporate Update: Valour Reports C$1.4 Billion (US$1.009 Billion) in AUM, and Monthly Net Inflows of C$48 Million (US$33.5 Million) in January 2025, Along with a Treasury Strategy Update
DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance ("DeFi"), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Valour Inc., and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, "Valour"), a leading issuer of exchange traded products ("ETPs") reports assets under management ("AUM") of C$1.4 Billion (US$1.009 Billion) as of January 31, 2024, reflecting a 23% increase from the previous month, driven by rising digital asset prices and net inflows of C$48 million (US$33.5 million).
- Mining Association of Canada Responds to US Tariff Action Against Canada
Canada has long been a dependable partner, providing certainty to U.S. manufacturing and defense industries by serving as a major supplier of minerals and metals. In 2022, 52% of Canada's mineral exports—valued at over $80 billion—were destined for the U.S. The imposition of tariffs on Canadian minerals and metals products runs counter to American national security and economic interests. These tariffs will disrupt the essential flow of mineral and metal resources, exacerbate vulnerabilities in critical mineral supply chains that both nations have been working to address and raise the costs of doing business for our U.S. customers.
- Artigiano Acquires Salt Spring Coffee, Becoming Canada's Second Largest Organic Coffee Roaster
Artigiano, Vancouver's premium coffee and café brand renowned for its specialty coffee and European-inspired ambience, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Salt Spring Coffee, a pioneer in organic and fair-trade coffee roasting. This acquisition positions Artigiano as the second-largest roaster of organic coffee in Canada and the nation's only roaster of Regenerative Organic Certified® coffee. "Integrating Salt Spring Coffee into the Artigiano family is a significant milestone," said Dean Shillington, President & Owner of Artigiano. "Salt Spring Coffee's unwavering dedication to sustainability and exceptional coffee quality aligns seamlessly with our values. "
- On World Cancer Day, Terry Fox Foundation and Research Institute Unveil Bold New 'Finish It' Brand Platform and a Moving Short Film Featuring Music by The Tragically Hip
This first-of-its-kind brand platform for Terry Fox Foundation and Terry Fox Research Institute unveils a dynamic new brand voice and reflects the ambitious goal to finish Terry's fight against cancer. The platform launches on World Cancer Day with a powerful short film, featuring a never-before-heard version of the song 'Courage' by The Tragically Hip. The film leverages state-of-the-art special effects technology to replicate archival footage of Terry Fox on his Marathon of Hope in 1980 and features hundreds of volunteers and supporters to symbolize how Canadians continue to come together to realize Terry's dream of a world without cancer.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article