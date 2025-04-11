The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Apr 11, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Air Canada to Offer Customers Increased Overhead Storage Room with New Airspace Cabin on Airbus A220 Fleet
The A220 Airspace cabin features new XL bins, increasing the overhead capacity of bags by more than 15%, and will also include a new ceiling design and lighting. The introduction of the new Airspace cabin has been timed to coincide with additional Air Canada upgrades including an updated cabin interior and seat back entertainment. These added features are expected to further increase the A220 cabin appeal as the aircraft already offers superior passenger comfort with the widest seats and aisle, as well as the largest cabin and windows in its class.
- THE PARTY'S HERE! PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES CANADA'S FIRST-EVER MTV SHORE FORMAT, CANADA SHORE (wt)
Get ready, Canada "it's t-shirt time"! Paramount+ announced today that casting is now open for the first-ever Canadian iteration of the smash-hit, international MTV reality "Shores" franchise: CANADA SHORE (working title). The series is set to film in Summer 2025 and will be produced by Canada's Insight Productions. Paramount+ in Canada is looking for ten fresh-faced, unapologetically wild Canadian singletons who embody the "Shores" spirit. Together, they'll unite to make one big, imperfect family, ready to experience the most unforgettable, unfiltered summer of their lives.
- Tim Hortons spring and summer cold beverage menu is here including NEW Frozen Quenchers, Toasted Marshmallow Cold Brew and OREO® Mocha Iced Capp
"Celebrating the return of warmer weather is a Canadian rite of passage each year – and there's no better way to drink in summer and toast the new season than by trying all the new drinks in our cold beverage lineup," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons. "With exciting new flavour innovations like our Frozen Quenchers and returning favourites like OREO DOUBLE STUF® Iced Capp, Tims fans are going to love cooling down all spring and summer-long with our cold beverage menu."
- BMI Group Acquires Historic Espanola Mill, Expanding Industrial Network Across Ontario and Quebec
This strategic subsidiary has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement with Domtar to acquire the former Espanola pulp and paper mill. The closing of the sale is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Until then, Domtar will retain ownership of the assets. This acquisition, which establishes a northern counterpart to BMI's award-winning Bioveld Niagara hub in Thorold, marks a new chapter for the historic industrial site while expanding BMI's network of industrial multimodal sites across Ontario and Quebec—from Iroquois Falls to Niagara and east to Baie-Comeau on the Atlantic.
- Insulet Launches Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System in Canada, a Revolutionary New Technology for People Living with Type 1 Diabetes Ages Two Years and Above
Insulet is actively working to expand Omnipod 5 coverage across additional provinces and territories throughout the country. "We are thrilled to bring our flagship Omnipod 5 AID System to Canadians," said Janet James, General Manager, Insulet Canada. "This marks a significant step forward to help improve the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes. We have seen first-hand the health and lifestyle benefits Omnipod 5 provides to our users in other countries and are eager to see timely access provided for all Canadians with type 1 diabetes through their provincial health plans."
- Reichmann Segal Acquires OES Inc.
Reichmann Segal Capital Partners ("Reichmann Segal"), a Toronto-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of OES Inc. ("OES") from Ardenton Capital Corporation ("Ardenton"). OES is an industry leader in LED video scoreboards, electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), and custom technology solutions. The company's scoring and timing software is used by professional sports leagues including the NHL, NBA and NFL, among others.
- IGS Energy to Acquire Just Energy -- Creating One of the Largest Energy Retailers in North America
The acquisition will bring together 2,250 employees and expand IGS Energy's presence in key energy markets. Just Energy will continue to operate independently under its existing brands and maintain its proven operating model. This strategic deal offers both companies substantial opportunities to use their strengths in expanding customer offerings. Just Energy, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has been a leader in the retail energy industry for over 25 years, operating under four well-established brands (Just Energy, Hudson Energy, Amigo Energy and Tara Energy).
- Canada Leads: Canada's No. 1 Hospital Announces Strategy to Attract World's Most Promising Scientists, Drive Health Innovation and Economic Growth
In a bold move to position Canada as the ultimate destination for the brightest minds in medical research, whose work will help build our future economy, University Health Network (UHN) is unveiling the ambitious Canada Leads 100 Challenge to recruit 100 world-leading early-career scientists to Canada's No. 1 hospital. As part of the strategy, UHN will focus on the recruitment of scientists whose research has the potential to fuel economic development, Canadian-based manufacturing and high-quality jobs.
- RECONAFRICA PROVIDES DRILLING UPDATE ON PROSPECT I
Prospect I is located onshore Namibia in Petroleum Exploration Licence 073 ("PEL73") and is the Company's largest prospect to be drilled so far. It is targeting 365 million barrels of unrisked and 32 million barrels of risked prospective light/medium oil resources(1), or 1.9 trillion cubic feet of unrisked and 140 billion cubic feet of risked prospective natural gas resources(1), on a 100% working interest basis, based on the most recent prospective resources report prepared by Netherland, Sewell, & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI"), an independent qualified reserves evaluator. Prospect I is noted as location 63 in the NSAI report.
- Freedom Mobile Boosts 5G+ Network with 3800 MHz Spectrum Deployment Across Ontario, Alberta and BC
"The activation of 3800 MHz spectrum within our network shows our determination to challenge the Big Three while establishing a strong fourth competitor in Canada's wireless market", says Pierre Karl Peladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile. "Since its acquisition by Quebecor, Freedom Mobile has invested heavily in network infrastructure to expand its capabilities while maintaining the competitive pricing that Canadians deserve. We remain committed to innovation that keeps wireless services both affordable and accessible."
