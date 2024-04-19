The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Apr 19, 2024, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons launches new Greatest Duos Trading Card Set featuring NHL® and PWHL® players and retired NHL® legends
There are 180 cards to collect with each card featuring two players who have made up impactful and iconic duos on the ice – from rink rivals like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, rookie connections like Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, family foundations like Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, and those united in victory like Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse.
- The results are in: Canada loves Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizza! Starting today, Tims Flatbread Pizzas are available across Canada starting at just $6.99* after successful test markets
Prepared fresh to order, Tims oven-baked Flatbread Pizzas are a delicious new lunch and dinner option at your local Tims with incredible value for money, starting at just $6.99.* "Our Flatbread Pizzas are perfect for any occasion, they're a really satisfying workday lunch for yourself and also make for a crowd-pleasing option for family dinners or weekend gatherings by picking up a few boxes with a mix of flavours. They're also great to share as a snack with family and friends – just be prepared to negotiate over who gets the last slice!" said Bagozzi.
- Important step taken on the Canada Disability Benefit in Budget 2024, but funding falls short
The budget allocates $6.1 billion to the Canada Disability Benefit over six years and will be available to an estimated 600,000 Canadians starting in July 2025. Eligibility for this program has been set to Canadians with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate. Additionally, the program will be capped at $2,400 per year for each recipient, which equates to $200 per month. Daily Bread Food Bank, in partnership with a coalition of over 40 organizations across the country, have advocated tirelessly for a fully funded Canada Disability Benefit in Budget 2024 as people with disabilities face a poverty rate twice as high as the rest of Canada, and are severely impacted by the growing affordability and cost-of-living crisis.
- BAY DAYS ARE BACK…WITH BIG SAVINGS - THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SALE OF THE SEASON STARTS NOW AT HUDSON'S BAY
One of the country's most anticipated and iconic shopping events begins today at Hudson's Bay. Get ready to shop the LOWEST prices of the season at the famous Bay Days shopping event in-store and online at TheBay.com starting April 18th running through to May 5th. Customers can shop door crashers, points offers, and an array of MEGA savings on women's, men's, kids, home and beauty items. For those ready to take advantage of the best sales available - Hudson's Bay Reward members get 'early access' for two days ahead of the official Bay Days start, beginning tomorrow.
- SIMPSON OIL LIMITED CALLS FOR STRATEGIC REVIEW AT PARKLAND CORPORATION
Simpson Oil has today sent a letter to the Board of Directors ("the Board") of Parkland Corporation ("Parkland" or "the Company") calling on the Board immediately to commence a review of strategic alternatives, including a potential transition of the Company to new ownership. This is essential to optimize Parkland's operational and financial performance. Simpson Oil believes that significant value creation opportunities are available to an operator with the appropriate focus on prudent capital allocation, cost discipline, alignment of management compensation, and strong corporate governance.
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN OPERATIONS UPDATE, JOINT VENTURE UPDATE AND CONFERENCE EVENT
The Company has commenced the major civil works associated with building access roads to the well site with the primary contractor having mobilized equipment and personnel to the region. The Company is in the process of completing the drilling of the water well necessary for the completion of major civil works and drilling operations. On completion of the civil works, access road and wellsite construction, the Jarvie-1 drilling rig will be mobilized for drilling. Key services relating to the maintenance of the Jarvie-1 are all scheduled to be undertaken in May.
- Purposeful Golf announces long-term lease of National Pines Golf Club
Ryan Dewey, co-founder and Managing Partner of Purposeful Golf, adds: "Our mission is to provide outstanding value through elevated and relaxed golf experiences for our members and guests. We feel there is compelling demand in the marketplace for an operator who prioritizes quality over quantity and a disconnect between passionate golfers like us and operators who focus more on real estate development and economical, high-volume golf. The aim for all our clubs is to create and maintain an environment and experience that feels special."
- Sanofi Canada invests $180M CAD to build and update infrastructure to minimize environmental footprint at its Toronto Campus by 50%
Today's investment was marked by a groundbreaking ceremony for one of its key initiatives, the Energy Project, with special guests Franck Riester, France Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness, Francophonie and French Nationals Abroad, Minister Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General and MPP for York Centre from the Government of Ontario and James Pasternak, Councillor for York Centre, City of Toronto. -Matthieu Puyet, Manufacturing and Supply Canada Head and Toronto Site Head, Sanofi
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre to welcome Queen's Cross Food Hall on April 24
Queen's Cross will offer shoppers, nearby office workers, students and downtown visitors quick and satisfying all-day meal solutions, whether they're dining in or grabbing a bite to go. A vibrant cross-section of globally inspired food stalls represent a mix of new quick-service brands as well as playful adaptations of established O&B restaurants, partnerships and rotating pop-ups. Queen's Cross Food Hall, a chef-driven culinary concept by Oliver & Bonacini (O&B) will open to the public on Wednesday, April 24th at 7am—just in time for the coffee and breakfast rush. Located at the south end of the mall's lower level, the 19,000 square foot space will feature 13 unique food stalls, two rotating pop-up stalls, a stylish bar and café, and seating for 300 guests.
- Air Canada Launches First-Ever Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Fan Flight, Ahead of Playoffs
"We're delighted that Air Canada's latest Fan Flight will give passionate PWHL fans a chance to catch a live game during the inaugural PWHL Finals," says Jayna Hefford, Senior Vice-President, Hockey Operations, PWHL. "This partnership showcases the tremendous impact brands can have in sports. It's been a record-breaking year for our league and we're excited that this Air Canada program further highlights the incredible achievements and potential of our athletes."
