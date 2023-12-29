The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

29 Dec, 2023, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- ASKO HOLDING CLOSES ACQUISITION OF 97% OF THE COMMON SHARES OF BUHLER INDUSTRIES INC.
Pursuant to the Transaction, Başak Traktör purchased 24,184,586 Shares, which represents approximately 96.7% of the issued and outstanding Shares. In addition, Başak Traktör purchased all of outstanding debt owing by the Company to Rostselmash for a purchase price equal to the principal and accrued and unpaid interest owing on the Debt at the closing of the Transaction. The total aggregate cash purchase price was CAD$60.5 million with approximately CAD$28.2 million in aggregate to be paid for the Shares (or CAD$1.16 per Share), CAD$4.1 million in transaction costs and the remainder attributed to the purchase price for the Debt (equal to the principal and interest owing) and certain other payments related to intellectual property transfers agreed to between the parties.
- Final Stage of the Environmental Consultation Process for the El Domo - Curipamba Project has been Completed - Clearing the Way for Issuance of the Environmental License
The final consultation phase was carried out by MAATE in accordance with instructions and guidelines given by the Constitutional Court in ruling 51-23-IN/23 published on November 17, 2023. Six consultation assemblies, open to the public, were held in the canton of Las Naves in both the direct and indirect areas of influence of the Project. As part of the process, MAATE presented changes and inclusions to the Project Environmental Management Plan and Environmental Impact Assessment based on community observations and feedback collected during the 14-day information phase carried out by MAATE in July 2023.
- Minister of Transport clears Santa Claus for travel in Canadian airspace
Given Santa's role in the Christmas present supply chain, each year Transport Canada inspectors travel to the North Pole to take a close look at Santa's sleigh and its safety systems. That includes the landing gear, de-icing systems, and navigation equipment. This year, inspectors also checked the jingle volume of the sleighbells and that Rudolph's nose is operating at maximum brightness! Transport Canada wishes all Canadians a safe and happy holiday season and would like to remind passengers travelling by non-sleigh to arrive early at airports and train stations, to follow all recommended safety practices, and to be kind to those around you.
- enGene Announces Expanded $50 Million Debt Facility with Hercules Capital
"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Hercules Capital and obtain additional resources to support our development efforts," said Jason Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of enGene. "We believe that EG-70 could transform how patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC are managed, and the proceeds from this term loan facility will further support the development of this program in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC and additional clinical applications. We expect that the capital obtained will meaningfully extend the Company's cash runway, with cash supporting operations well beyond the anticipated EG-70 interim data readout."
- Air Canada and Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Seal Historic Partnership to Take Flight Together
"To partner with the PWHL and be part of this historic moment in hockey history is incredibly exciting and meaningful to all of us at Air Canada," said Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand at Air Canada. "As Canada's national carrier, and a longstanding supporter of Canadian sports, this partnership reflects the love we share with our customers for hockey, as well as our work in championing gender equality in the aviation industry." The airline is also celebrating this historic partnership with a new inspirational ad campaign, entitled "We All Fly," featuring a cadre of young PWHL hopefuls alongside Canadian hockey legend Mélodie Daoust, which will premiere ahead of each PWHL home opener.
- Paying down debt is the top financial priority for Canadians for 2024: CIBC Poll
At a time when higher inflation is putting a strain on household budgets, this year's priority for Canadians is paying down debt (13 per cent). The goal of debt repayment was tied with the goal of saving as much as possible (13 per cent), according to CIBC's annual Financial Priorities poll. Keeping up with bills (12 per cent) is also high on the list for 2024. The poll also found that while the majority (67 per cent) of Canadians agree we are either heading into a recession or already in one, most (64 per cent) feel financially prepared for the unexpected and 60 per cent believe their financial situation is secure enough to withstand a recession.
- LG USHERS IN 'ZERO LABOUR HOME' WITH ITS SMART HOME AI AGENT AT CES 2024
With its advanced 'two-legged' wheel design, LG's smart home AI agent is able to navigate the home independently. The intelligent device can verbally interact with users and express emotions through movements made possible by its articulated leg joints. Moreover, the use of multi-modal AI technology, which combines voice and image recognition along with natural language processing, enables the smart home AI agent to understand context and intentions as well as actively communicate with users. The AI agent utilizes its built-in camera, speaker and various sensors to gather real-time environmental data, including temperature, humidity and indoor air quality.
- Canada to launch humanitarian pathway for people affected by the conflict in Sudan
To be eligible, applicants must be a child of any age, grandchild, parent, grandparent, or sibling of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident who is living in Canada. Their family connection in Canada will also need to agree to support them and help them build their new life in Canada. More information will be available on the IRCC website soon so people can prepare what they need to apply through the pathway. These actions build on temporary immigration measures already in place for Sudanese temporary residents in Canada who may be unable to return home due to the situation in their country, and for family members of Canadians and permanent residents who fled Sudan and came to Canada before July 15, 2023.
- Courage Polar Bear Dip for World Vision Returns with a Splash! Canada's Largest Charity Dip Event Celebrates 39 Years of Fundraising for Clean Water
Hundreds of people, dressed in bikinis, baby New Year getups and many other off-the-wall costumes, jump into Lake Ontario's icy-cold water for one purpose – to raise money to support freshwater projects in developing countries around the world. This year marks the 39th year for the Courage Polar Bear Dip for World Vision and is expected to raise $100,000 for the A+, five-star rated* global charity. Funds raised in 2024 will support World Vision's WASH water projects in Ethiopia and Zambia, including the construction of safe water points and partnerships with local utilities for piped water delivery to households. These initiatives alleviate suffering, reduce disease, and enable children to attend school instead of trekking long distances for water.
- Tops at Tims in 2023: Apple Fritter unseats the Boston Cream as the top donut, Sausage Farmer's Wrap was the #1 breakfast - what were some of Canada's other Tim Hortons favourites this year?
The battle for the title of Canada's Favourite Tim Hortons Donut flipped this past year with the Apple Fritter taking top spot (although the Boston Cream is still the favourite donut in Atlantic Canada). It will probably come as no surprise that the iconic Double Double™ was the most popular coffee order at Tims in 2023. Everyone likes to sample a few different Timbits out of a box but the Chocolate Glazed was the top pick of Canadians in 2023. When it came to the Dream Cookie platform introduced earlier this year, the cookie topped with M&M'S® Minis chocolate candies® was the most-ordered Dream Cookie of the four flavours we launched.
