The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- Canadian Tire Corporation and Petro-Canada™ announce new partnership
"Through this new partnership, Canadian Tire Corporation will expand the reach of our Triangle Rewards program from over 200 gas stations to a network of more than 1,800, driving enhanced value for Canadians at the pumps by providing more opportunities for members to earn CT Money ® in a high-frequency category," said Greg Hicks, President and CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation. "This is yet another way we're creating valuable relationships through the power of Triangle, which is a key component of our growth strategy."
- Canadian Tire Corporation Expands Mark's Store Footprint Through Bed, Bath & Beyond Lease Acquisition
"Following our 10th consecutive quarter of growth in Q4 2022, Mark's is continuing to build on its incredible momentum in the Canadian market by strategically relocating six retail spaces to more convenient and larger sites," said PJ Czank, President, Mark's. "These relocated stores will feature more products and deeper assortments of our best brands to meet the needs of our customers in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario."
- Toys"R"Us Canada, hmv and beyond: Doug Putman creates new home store brand called rooms + spaces
The company will be led by Greg Dyer, formerly General Manager of Bed Bath & Beyond Canada. "I can't wait to welcome shoppers into our new Canadian-owned rooms + spaces stores this summer," says Greg Dyer, President, rooms + spaces. "Our team is excited about creating product assortments tailored to Canadian homes and decorating styles. Whether it's couples seeking affordable decorating or entertaining solutions, or parents supporting the needs of students moving away to school, our store associates are here to help consumers find everything they need to make their home their own."
- Tim Hortons week-long Smile Cookie campaign begins TODAY, supporting over 600 local charities and community groups across Canada and in the United States
"Last year's Smile Cookie campaign was so much fun to be a part of, so I am excited to kick off another round of Smile Cookie with Tim Hortons this year," says Penny Oleksiak. "Smile Cookie has meant so much to me over the years, and I can't wait to help make a real difference in so many communities across Canada."
- MSP Corp Acquired by Alfar Capital and Walter Capital Partners for $100M+ and Merged with Groupe Access The new MSP Corp will be majority-owned by Alfar Capital and Walter Capital Partners, who invested new capital to acquire MSP Corp and simultaneously merge it with Groupe Access. BDC Capital, who was already a shareholder in MSP Corp, retains a minority stake in the new entity. After the transaction, management and employees will own more than 10% along with the ownership stakes retained by the CEOs of the two merged entities. This employee buy-in demonstrates broad commitment to the future success of MSP Corp.
- Bell to acquire cloud-services leader FX Innovation to accelerate the digital transformation of Canadian businesses
"We're genuinely excited that FX Innovation will join the Bell group of companies. This really is an instance where the result is greater than the sum of its parts. FX Innovation's depth in cloud services will complement the strengths within Bell Business Market's Advanced Products and Services team, and together, we will enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation through cloud adoption and management, backed by Canada's best network." - John Watson, Group President, Business Markets, Customer Experience & AI, Bell
- WestJet Group completes acquisition of Sunwing
Initially, the airlines will continue independent operations, maintaining a sharp focus on providing an exceptional guest experience and ensuring safe operations. As the two entities transition from competitors to collaborators, the combination of these businesses will be planned in a way that positions Sunwing as an instrumental pillar of the WestJet Group, and prioritizes the experience of a growing number of guests.
- Bell and Air Canada Join Forces, Unlocking Significant Benefits for Customers In-Flight and Beyond
Starting May 15, Air Canada and Bell will offer free messaging for all Aeroplan members worldwide on all Wi-Fi equipped aircraft across Air Canada's fleet, including Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express flights. This offering will enable customers to send and receive text-based messages via onboard Wi-Fi using popular messaging apps including Apple's iMessage, Meta's WhatsApp and Messenger, Rakuten's Viber, and Messages by Google.
- VIA RAIL NAMED THE MOST REPUTABLE COMPANY IN THE TRANSPORTATION SECTOR ACCORDING TO LEGER STUDY
"This is a fantastic achievement for VIA Rail and a testament to our hard work in providing high-quality transportation services. Not only does this honor recognize VIA Rail's commitment to excellence in the transportation sector, but it also highlights our colleague's dedication to providing top-notch customer service," said Mathieu Paquette, Chief Employee Experience Officer.
- A lightly bubbly, refreshing fruity taste at Tims: Introducing the NEW Sparkling Quenchers, available in Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger flavours
Pair the Blackberry Yuzu or Orange Ginger Sparkling Quenchers with your favourite Loaded Bowl or Loaded Wrap for a delicious lunch or dinner on the go, or a quick meal to bring home. The Tims cold beverage lineup for this spring and summer also features the OREO DOUBLE STUF® Iced Capp, OREO® Strawberry Creamy Chill, Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, Tims Strawberry Frozen Lemonade, Strawberry Watermelon or Peach Real Fruit Quenchers, and Vanilla Iced Latte.
