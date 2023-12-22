The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

22 Dec, 2023, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Linamar Acquires Seeding Expert Bourgault Industries, Significantly Bolstering its Agriculture Business
The transaction, representing the purchase of 100% of the equity interest of Bourgault, is for CAD $640 Million, subject to customary adjustments. Bourgault will become part of a new Linamar Agriculture division within the broader Industrial Segment. The industrial segment also includes Skyjack, a manufacturer of aerial work platforms. This new Agriculture group will continue to operate the shortline brands of MacDon, Salford, and Bourgault independently while maximizing overall growth opportunities globally, better enabling future Agriculture technologies, improving the overall farm customer experience, as well as enhancing product support.
- Dr. Tran and Bariatrix Nutrition Inc. Join Forces to Acquire Ideal Protein, Paving the Way for Transformative Wellness Solutions"
Dr. Tran, a pioneer in the field of medical weight loss, and Bariatrix Nutrition Inc., a weight loss industry leader for over 45 years and a key supplier to Ideal Protein, proudly announce their strategic agreement to acquire Ideal Protein. "I am thrilled to complete this transaction with Dr. Tran and Bariatrix Nutrition for the purchase of Ideal Protein" said Dawn Halkuff, current CEO of Ideal Protein. "This is a leadership team that will be wonderful stewards for the organization as they embody the trifecta of excellence for Ideal Protein: scientific grounding, a deep commitment to our mission and a stellar reputation as a top tier product manufacturer".
- Myra Falls Mine to be placed on long-term care and maintenance
Since 2019, Myra Falls Mine has made significant investments to modernize the Myra Falls mining and milling operation. Unfortunately increased operating costs and depressed metal prices over a sustained period of time mean the operation is no longer financially viable and the mine will be placed on long-term care and maintenance from Monday December 18, 2023. Myra Falls Mine has sought creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act to enable the company to be restructured. Hein Frey, General Manager of the Myra Falls Mine said: "We recognize that this decision will be difficult news for our employees and other stakeholders and is in no way a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our people in recent years. Myra Falls Mine will now undergo a period of restructuring with the aim of returning to active operations in the future when market conditions allow."
- PIRAMAL PHARMA SOLUTIONS COMMEMORATES OPENING OF ITS ADC MANUFACTURING EXPANSION IN GRANGEMOUTH, SCOTLAND
Among the dignitaries participating in the ceremony and ribbon cutting to formally commission the facility was Adrian Gillespie, Chief Executive of Scottish Enterprise. Representing Piramal were Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited; Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Pharma Solutions; Herve Berdou, COO, Piramal Pharma Solutions; Chris Leahy, SVP Finance, Piramal Pharma Solutions; and Francois Houbart, Managing Director and Grangemouth Site Head, Piramal Pharma Solutions. Piramal Pharma Solutions is a global leader in ADC development and manufacturing, with hundreds of payloads developed and more than a thousand ADC batches manufactured.
- Medline Canada has Entered into an Agreement to Acquire Sinclair Dental
Sinclair Dental is renowned for its customer service and technical support, clinic design services and providing supplies and high-tech equipment and software from the world's leading manufacturers. "Medline Canada is the country's fastest-growing medical supplies and equipment distributor, delivering value and great customer experiences across Canadian healthcare – primary care, long-term care, acute care, and home health," said Ernie Philip, President of Medline Canada. "With Sinclair Dental as a Medline company, we will be a leading player among Canadian dental suppliers. With a family-like culture and extreme focus on great customer experiences, the Sinclair Dental team will align very well with our CARES culture, sharing a passion for our purpose of Together Improving Care."
- Ottawa youth arrested on terrorism offences
The RCMP would like to recognize the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), Ottawa Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Anti-Terrorism Section, the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre, and other national security partners for their indispensable collaboration. The intelligence and support provided by CSIS were critical to the arrest. This is another example of how strong cooperation between security and intelligence agencies keeps Canadians safe and secure. The RCMP is committed to continue working in partnership with both domestic and foreign agencies to keep Canadians safe and secure and protect Canadian interests at home and abroad.
- CANADA GROWTH FUND ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN ENTROPY INC AND CARBON CREDIT OFFTAKE COMMITMENT
CGF has agreed to a $200 million investment in Entropy coupled with a fixed-price carbon credit purchase agreement ("Carbon Credit Offtake Commitment" or "CCO") of up to one million tonnes per annum ("tpa"). This strategic growth partnership represents an important new investment in Canadian carbon markets. The features of the CCO—notably its large scale and its long-term fixed-price—represent a global first in compliance markets. This financeable structure helps to de-risk and accelerate private CCS investment by establishing carbon price certainty for Canadian projects. One pillar of CGF's mandate is to invest in projects and technologies, including CCS, that hold significant potential to reduce emissions across the Canadian economy.
- TorQuest Partners Holds Final Closing for Fund VI
"All of us at TorQuest are beyond appreciative of the continued support and confidence our limited partners have shown in us, particularly in this challenging fundraising environment," said Eric Berke, Managing Partner. "We do not take lightly their trust in us to be responsible stewards of their capital and look forward to continuing to execute on our core mid-market strategy that has afforded us success over the past 20+ years." Fund VI was oversubscribed and reached its hard cap for external commitments of $2.1 billion, exclusive of commitments from the general partner and its affiliates. TorQuest had set an initial target for external commitments of $1.75 billion.
- ASKO HOLDING TO ACQUIRE 97% OF THE COMMON SHARES OF BUHLER INDUSTRIES INC.
Entering into the Agreement is the culmination of the process initiated by Buhler Industries to identify a long-term investment partner, which was announced in July 2023. This Transaction represents a significant step forward for the Company as it seeks to bolster its position in the agricultural industry and continue its commitment to serving farmers and dealers with high quality farm equipment. "We are very excited to partner with ASKO Holding. We believe that ASKO Holding's deep understanding and involvement in the agricultural equipment industry, will assist the Company in achieving its immense potential for future growth and innovation." said Grant Adolph, Chief Operating Officer of Buhler Industries.
- Aon to acquire NFP, a leading middle-market provider of risk, benefits, wealth and retirement plan advisory solutions
The acquisition of NFP expands Aon's presence in the large and fast-growing middle-market segment, with capabilities across risk, benefits, wealth and retirement plan advisory. The firm's Aon United strategy, Aon Business Services operating platform and investments in advanced analytics have driven a long-term track record of results and the acquisition will enable the combined firms to efficiently deliver content and capabilities to the middle-market segment. Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO of NFP, will continue to lead the business as an independent but connected platform within Aon, reporting to Eric Andersen, president of Aon.
