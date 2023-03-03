The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Mar 03, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- ASTRAZENECA ANNOUNCES MAJOR INVESTMENT IN ONTARIO'S LIFE SCIENCES SECTOR
"Our investment in the AstraZeneca R&D Hub and Alexion Development Hub will play a critical role in the development of new and innovative medicines aimed at treating, preventing and, in the future, potentially even curing complex diseases like cancer and rare diseases," said Kiersten Combs, President, AstraZeneca Canada. "We're pleased to see the steps that Governments at both the provincial and federal level have taken to create a more supportive environment for the biopharmaceutical industry, and although we know there is more work to do, we look forward to our continued collaboration to help improve the time for Canadian patients to access new medicines and build a more sustainable and resilient healthcare system."
- GIP Announces Acquisition of Aecon Group's Ontario Roadbuilding Business
Green Infrastructure Partners Inc. ("GIP", "we" or "our") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Aecon Group Inc. to acquire its Aecon Transportation East ("ATE") roadbuilding services, aggregates and other materials supply businesses, focused on maintaining Ontario's critical civil infrastructure, for $235 million in cash. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain usual closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.
- Porter developing modern passenger terminal at convenient Montréal Saint-Hubert Airport and launching new air service
"Montréal Saint-Hubert Airport is proud to welcome Porter Airlines," said Yanic Roy, managing director, Montréal-Saint-Hubert Airport. "With an ambitious fleet plan, latest generation aircraft and an established airport management track record, Porter is the perfect match for the Montréal Saint-Hubert Airport. This new partnership will provide world-class air services to the Greater Montréal population and the Québec regions. It will also ease air travel between the province and the rest of Canada, and be a key item for the development of the Longueuil aerospace cluster."
- McDonald's Canada prepares to welcome the Chicken Big Mac
McDonald's Canada has a proud legacy of fun, delicious food. The Chicken Big Mac joins the craveable chicken lineup including the McCrispy®, Chicken McNuggets® and the McChicken® sandwich. And while the wait may be over, the Chicken Big Mac will only be here for a limited time starting March 7, so Canadians shouldn't wait to head into restaurant, order through the McDonald's app, at the Drive-Thru or via McDelivery®.
- Aecon to Sell Roadbuilding Business in Ontario to Green Infrastructure Partners for $235 million
"Aecon's efforts are increasingly focused on helping meet its clients' sustainable infrastructure needs and harnessing the opportunities that are expected to come from the transition to a net zero economy through decarbonization," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. "This transaction is consistent with Aecon's goal of targeting prudent balance sheet leverage and liquidity and also reduces the overall capital intensity of Aecon's business."
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
"In a complex and uncertain world, RBC is relentlessly focused on bringing leadership, stability and advice to our clients and communities. As our first quarter results demonstrate, we are prudently managing risk while delivering strong revenue growth driven by our diversified business model. Looking ahead, RBC's premium businesses, robust balance sheet and strategic advantages will allow us to continue transforming our bank for the future and creating value for our clients, communities and shareholders."
- Toronto-Based Brand On A Mission To Shake Up The Bottled Water Industry
"Splash is out to make a difference. Their passion matches their focus on delivering a high quality and sustainable product to give back to communities around the world," said Peter Wilson, Waterboys YPC. "What they've done will change lives for generations, and they're just getting started"
- ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING FOR THE SALE OF 52 SITES IN ATLANTIC CANADA
With its acquisition of the Wilsons network, net of the sale of 52 sites to Harnois Énergies, Couche–Tard is adding 45 corporate-owned and operated convenience retail and fuel locations and more than 120 dealer locations in Atlantic Canada as well as a marine fuel terminal in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
- GLOBAL UNVEILS 16 NEW HOUSEGUESTS JOINING A WHODUNIT SEASON OF BIG BROTHER CANADA
For a glimpse into this season's mysterious whodunit theme, watch ET Canada on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET for an exclusive tour of the Big Brother Canada Manor. Led by Arisa Cox, the house tour features a sneak peek into what's in store this season, and a catch-up with Season 9 alumni and ET Canada reporter Jedson Tavernier as he sits down for a one-on-one interview with Arisa Cox.
- SUBARU CANADA EARNS FIVE TOTAL IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK AWARDS; INCLUDES THREE TOP SAFETY PICK + AWARDS
"The number of winners is smaller this year because we're challenging automakers to build on the safety gains they've already achieved," said IIHS President David Harkey. "These models are true standouts in both crashworthiness and crash prevention." Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is encouraged to see its safety performance continue with the release of the initial 2023 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK + (TSP +) awards. The IIHS strengthened its requirements for the testing, demanding better side crash protection and improved pedestrian crash prevention systems and eliminating subpar headlights from the field of qualifying vehicles.
