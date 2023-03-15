The Weather Network launches its FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) Channel

Audiences can now stream weather coverage for major Canadian cities on Samsung TV Plus

OAKVILLE, ON, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, The Weather Network announces its expansion into Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST), with its first FAST Channel available to over 5 million Samsung TV Plus viewers, becoming the first weather-related programming service in Canada to be provided on FAST.

Viewers can watch tailored programming that includes a selection of in-depth features, educational programming, and entertaining shorts. The FAST channel will feature a variety of Canadian-produced and most-watched series including Storm Hunters, Power to the People, Captured, and many more.

FAST Channel.

"Our expansion into the FAST space is a continued example of our willingness and ability to innovate in order to meet the needs of our viewers. The way audiences engage with content on the big screen is constantly evolving, and so do our product offerings, to better reach viewers on more of the platforms they prefer," said Hashim Mikael, Platform and Product Manager, Global TV Apps & FAST Channels for The Weather Network.

The channel features a new morning show developed exclusively for the streaming audience, with hosts Matt Di Nicolantonio and Michael Vann delivering the biggest weather stories from across Canada and the globe.

"As Canada's No. 1 weather source on TV, mobile and digital platforms, we are thrilled to extend our immersive storytelling-first approach to weather content into the streaming space, building stronger connections with more viewers and creating unique opportunities for our advertisers," said Maureen Rogers, Managing Director, Video & Editorial for Pelmorex Corp.

While FAST provides a new, tailored big screen experience for The Weather Network's viewers, the flagship, The Weather Network channel on cable and satellite remains the exclusive home for local weather forecasts, timely localized weather alerts and live active weather coverage through Storm Centre.

The Weather Network FAST Channel is available on Samsung TV Plus as of February, with more premium placements on other FAST services scheduled throughout 2023.

Samsung TV Plus offers more than 88+ channels in Canada, providing viewers with fan-favorite, free streaming TV (FAST) content and providing advertisers with a smart, scalable solution to reach those viewers and drive impact for their brand.

For advertising inquiries or to learn more about partnership opportunities with The Weather Network's FAST channel, please contact Varsha Bhat, Partnerships Manager at [email protected] .

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp ., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo.es , Clima , and Otempo.pt . It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready . Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

To learn more, visit pelmorex.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE The Weather Network

For further information: For media inquiries, reach out to: [email protected]