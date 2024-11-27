"We expect that winter will show up this year and attempt to redeem its reputation." Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist Post this

"Canada got off exceptionally easy last winter with much warmer-than-normal temperatures from coast to coast. However, we do not expect a repeat performance from winter this year," said Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at The Weather Network. "The exceptionally strong El Niño event, which was a key culprit for the lack of winter last year, is now a distant memory. We expect that winter will show up this year and attempt to redeem its reputation."

However, we expect the focus of winter's fury will be felt across western Canada with colder-than-normal temperatures and near-normal or above-normal snow totals across the region.

Winter will make its presence felt at times across eastern Canada, especially during December, but we expect many places will once again experience above-normal temperatures and below normal snow totals.

Here's a more detailed look at what we can expect across the country during the upcoming winter season:

British Columbia

A cold winter is expected across the province with a heightened risk for extended periods of severe cold, including arctic outflow events for the south coast region. An active storm track should also bring above-normal snowfall to southern parts of the province, including the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island. A solid ski season is expected, including a strong start to the season, especially compared to last year. The south and central coast should also see near-normal rain totals with a lower than normal risk for Pineapple Express events.

Prairies

A cold winter is expected across the region, especially across Alberta where colder-than-normal temperatures are expected to dominate with a heightened risk for periods of severe cold. Near-normal snowfall is expected across most of the region, but above-normal snow totals are expected across parts of southern Alberta and into the southern Rockies and foothills. A snowy winter is also expected for southeastern Manitoba.

Ontario and Quebec

A come and go winter season is expected with stretches of mild weather outdueling the periods of more typical winter weather. A snowy winter is expected across northern Ontario and into western Quebec due to an active storm track into the Great Lakes region, but southern areas will often see messy storms with a changeover to ice and rain. December is expected to be the coldest month relative to normal, so we should see more winter weather leading up to the holidays than we have seen in recent years.

Atlantic Canada

A mild winter is expected with below normal snowfall, fewer nor'easters and less severe cold than what we see in a typical winter. However, winter is not canceled. This region will still experience some high impact winter storms, but southern areas will struggle to maintain consistent snow cover due to periods of milder temperatures (thaws) and rain at times.

Northern Canada

Above-normal temperatures are expected across eastern parts of the region, including Iqaluit. Meanwhile, colder-than-normal temperatures are expected for southern parts of the Yukon, including Whitehorse. In between, near-normal temperatures are expected for much of the NWT (including Yellowknife), northern Yukon and western Nunavut. Near-normal snowfall is expected across most of the region

Keep in mind that winter brings rapidly changing weather and dangerous travel conditions throughout Canada. Canadians should pay close attention to the daily forecast and be prepared for changeable weather by visiting theweathernetwork.com or by downloading The Weather Network App, available on iOS and Android , and creating an account for personalized and up-to-the minute forecasts.

Complete Winter Forecast details, including regional breakdowns, maps and charts are available on our seasonal page at theweathernetwork.com/winter .

The Weather Network: Winter 2024-25 Forecast Region Temperature Outlook Precipitation Outlook British Columbia Below normal Near normal; Above normal south; Below normal north coast Alberta Below normal; Near normal northeast Near normal; Above normal south Saskatchewan Near normal; Below normal southwest Near normal; Above normal southwest Manitoba Near normal; Above normal far northeast Near normal; Above normal southeast Ontario Above normal; Near normal northwest Above normal Québec Above normal Above normal west; Near normal elsewhere The Maritimes and Newfoundland Above normal Below normal western & central Nova Scotia and near the Bay of Fundy; Near normal elsewhere Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut Above normal eastern parts of Nunavut; Colder-than-normal southern parts of the Yukon; Near normal elsewhere Near normal

Interview opportunities: The Weather Network meteorologists are available for interviews to provide additional details and localized insights about this year's Winter Forecast.

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp ., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo.es , Clima , and Otempo.pt . It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready . Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

To learn more, visit pelmorex.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn .

SOURCE The Weather Network

To arrange an interview with a meteorologist, please contact: Madelaine Lapointe, [email protected]