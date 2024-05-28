The Water is Calling: Discover Boating Offers Expert Tips for Summer on the Water

Easy opportunities to spend a fun, relaxing summer on a boat

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - With peak boating season here, Discover Boating Canada, the one-stop destination for all things boating, shares insider tips to get your feet wet, escape daily routines on land, and enjoy time on the water with family and friends this summer.

Boating is more accessible than you may think, with a variety of ways to get on the water. Post this Discover Boating Canada (CNW Group/Discover Boating Canada)

"Many Canadians are prioritizing experiences, work-life balance and outdoor recreation, and there's no better way to do that than spending time on the water with loved ones," said Marie-France MacKinnon, Executive Director of the National Marine Manufacturers Association Canada and Discover Boating Canada. "Boating is more accessible than you may think, with a variety of ways to get on the water. Discover Boating provides all the tools and resources needed to get into the boating lifestyle, whether you already own a boat or you're just getting started."

Rentals, peer-to-peer sharing options and boat club memberships have been booming among new boaters. More people are trying boating as they learn about the proven benefits of time on the water.

Being in, on and under the water is good for psychological, emotional, and behavioural health. In fact, studies show a scientific connection between water and happiness – the sight and sound of water promotes wellness by increasing serotonin, lowering cortisol, and reducing stress.

From a relaxing sunset cruise to an action-packed weekend of watersports or a serene day of fishing, spending time on the water is an on-demand vacation close to home. Discover Boating Canada shares easy ways to go boating, improve your nautical know-how, and find your ideal nautical escape.

Find a boat dealer near you. Ready to buy your dream boat? Discover Boating Canada's Dealer Finder is a convenient, interactive tool to help you search for – and connect with – boat dealers near you. At a dealership, you can shop a variety of boats, compare models and features, ask questions and even schedule a test ride.



Rent or share a boat. Rental options are available on most waterways and provide hourly, daily, or weekly access to a variety of boat types. Rental outfitters give tutorials on operating a boat, share safety instructions and offer suggestions on destinations. Another option is peer-to-peer boat rentals, where you find a boat near you and then connect with the boat's owner, gather the details and hit the water.



Join a boat club. Fractional boating membership programs and boat clubs take care of most of much of the work (such as fueling, maintenance, insurance, etc.), so members are able to focus on learning the ropes and enjoying the boating lifestyle on new boats.



Take a class. Sign up for a boating lesson to hone your powerboating, sailing or watersports skills by mastering the basics while having fun along the way. On-water training courses, sailing schools, youth boating programs and more are offered across Canada .



Go fish. Fishing charters are available in many locations across Canada and offer expert guides to ensure an enjoyable trip. The appropriate gear is provided, and a professional guide leads you to the best fishing spots and shares helpful techniques to reel in your catch.

For more information on how to get out on the water and make the most of your time boating, visit DiscoverBoating.ca. Use the social media hashtag #SeeYouOutHere to share your boating moments with @DiscoverBoating.

