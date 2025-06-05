Make the Most of Summer: Discover Boating Offers Expert Tips for Fun-Filled Adventures on Canada's Waterways

This summer, explore boating options to fit every budget and lifestyle

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Boating season is full throttle, and there's no better time to jump on board. Whether you're a nautical novice or a seasoned pro looking to brush up on your skills, Discover Boating Canada – the go-to resource for all things boating – shares expert tips on how to get on the water this summer and create memorable experiences with friends and family, no matter the budget.

Make the most of summer with fun and relaxation on the water - Discover Boating Canada can help you get started. (CNW Group/Discover Boating Canada)

"Boating is part of our Canadian culture – it's a powerful way to unplug from the chaos of everyday life and reconnect with what truly matters," said Marie-France MacKinnon, Executive Director of the National Marine Manufacturers Association Canada and Discover Boating Canada. "Whether it's fishing, wakeboarding or tubing, or just watching the loons pass by, being on the water is like a vacation on-demand with endless possibilities, offering Canadians a unique opportunity to recharge and experience the freedom and joy that only boating can provide."

Each year more than ten million people in Canada enjoy boating. From Victoria to Cape Spear, the Okanagan, Lake Manitoba, Georgian Bay, Thousand Islands or Halifax Harbour, Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast are experts at making every minute count – outdoors and on the water.

While Canadian summers are short, the days are long and being on the water promotes physiological and psychological changes spanning health and wellness, awe and wonder, creativity and play, happiness and relaxation. The sight and sound of water, the rhythm of waves, and the gentle rocking of the boat create a naturally calming environment that reduces stress levels and boosts your mood.

Whether you rent, charter, share, join a boat club or own a boat, there are plenty of ways to participate. Discover Boating Canada shares tips and resources to help Canadians explore the boating lifestyle and connect with Canada's unmatched natural beauty:

Rent or share a boat. Rentals and peer-to-peer sharing are popular options among new boaters. Rental outfitters are available on most waterways and provide hourly, daily, or weekly access to a variety of boat types. They give tutorials on operating a boat, share safety instructions and offer suggestions on destinations. Peer-to-peer boat rentals allow you to find a boat within your area and then connect with the boat's owner, gather the details and hit the water. Join a boat club. Fractional boating membership programs and boat clubs take care of most of the work (such as fueling, maintenance, insurance, etc.), so members can focus on learning the ropes and enjoying the boating lifestyle on new boats. Take a class. Sign up for a boating lesson to hone your powerboating, sailing or watersports skills by mastering the basics while having fun along the way. On-water training courses, sailing schools, youth boating programs and more are offered across Canada. Find a boat dealer near you. Ready to buy your dream boat? Discover Boating Canada's Dealer Finder is a convenient, interactive tool to help you search for – and connect with – boat dealers near you. At a dealership, you can shop a variety of boats, compare models and features, ask questions and even schedule a test ride. Go fish. Fishing charters are available in many locations across Canada and offer expert guides to ensure an enjoyable trip. The appropriate gear is provided, and a professional guide leads you to the best fishing spots and shares helpful techniques to reel in your catch.

Add boating to your 2025 Summer Bucket List to escape the everyday and make the most of summer. For more information on how to get started on the water, visit DiscoverBoating.ca. Use the social media hashtag #SeeYouOutHere to share your boating moments with @DiscoverBoatingCanada.

