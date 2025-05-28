The wait is over! Ragnarok Online América Latina is officially launched

Freely explore the lands of Midgard and join a series of events to celebrate this milestone

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- The moment fans have been eagerly waiting for has finally arrived. Gravity officially announced today (28) the launch of Ragnarok Online América Latina, now available for free to players across the nearly 20 Latin American countries.

Still within the first few hours after the official launch, the game has been recording a significant number of users logging in.

To help players make the most of this moment, Ragnarok Online América Latina is hosting a series of events to celebrate its official launch. Check out the main details below or visit the official website for complete information:

Roulette Event From May 29 to June 12, 2025 , players can spin the Roulette once for every 10,000 JoyCoins/JoyPoint spent between May 28 and June 11 , with a chance to win one of the available prizes. Additionally, for every five days players engage with the Roulette event page on the official website, they'll earn an extra spin (up to 3 times).

Daily Login Event Until June 25, 2025 , players must register three hours of daily playtime to receive rewards. Some of the potential rewards include 10x [Event] Battle Manual, 20x Passport, 1x [Costume] Cabin Boy Cap, and 1x [Costume] Sailor Collar.

Monthly Attendance Event Until June 25, 2025 , players who log in every day during the event will receive a Gift Coupon that can be exchanged for a reward.

Bonus EXP & Double Monster Spawn Scheduled for three time periods: May 28 to June 1 , June 6 to 8 , and June 13 to 15 . During these windows, all the servers will feature a 100% experience bonus. Additionally, monster spawn rates will double on select strategic maps during May 28 to June 18 .

Be the First to Reach Level 175 Until June 25 , players will compete to become the first to reach the max level in each class. The top three players per class will receive the following rewards respectively: [Costume] Valkyrie's Flight, [Costume] Raphael's Wings, and [Costume] Rachel's Wings. Additional rewards will also be distributed to the TOP 5 players in each class, except for expanded classes.



The available content in Ragnarok Online América Latina goes up to Episode 14.2, granting players access to key features such as Bifrost Tower, Pyramid Nightmare Mode, Guild Wars, and more.

"We are very excited to officially launch Ragnarok Online América Latina in the region. Gravity has always aimed to create content that resonates with its audience, and staying true to that value, we are introducing exclusive music, costumes, and—for the first time in the history of the Ragnarok franchise—multilingual support. All these changes were designed to enhance the user experience, and they are just the first step," said Brian Song, Gravity's Business Director.

Since the announcement in March, the community has been reliving the nostalgia and preparing for this journey through various pre-launch activities, including pre-registration events, an Open Beta, and Gravity's presence at gamescom latam. Now, the gates of Midgard are open for adventurers to begin their story in this new era of Ragnarok Online.

The Beginning: Pre-registration Events

Over the past few months, a wide range of rewards were distributed to the community. In addition to instant prizes from pre-registration, players earned items by completing simple tasks like logging in daily, following official social media channels, and inviting friends.

Veteran players from Ragnarok Online Brasil (BRO) by WarpPortal BR who pre-registered also received exclusive rewards during this period, in recognition of their long-standing journey with the game.

Gravity's Presence in Brazil

In early April, Gravity held a press conference with journalists, influencers, and industry partners to present its plans for Ragnarok Online in Latin America. The event featured COO Yoshinori Kitamura, who detailed expansion strategies for the region.

Beyond the press event, Gravity also had a booth at gamescom latam dedicated to Ragnarok Online América Latina and Gunbound, offering interactive activations and distributing over 10,000 giveaways, including plushies, keychains, and collectibles. The event also featured a panel with Gravity LATAM's Business Director, Brian Song, titled "Gravity expands to Latin America with Ragnarok Online LATAM and the return of Gunbound."

Massive Success of the Open Beta

There's no doubt the Open Beta of Ragnarok Online América Latina was an overwhelming success in terms of numbers and community engagement. The response far exceeded expectations and revealed the strength and size of the Latin American player base. The testing period was also crucial for Gravity to gather player feedback and ensure a polished official release.

Ragnarok: The Orchestra Concert in Brazil

Tickets for Ragnarok : The Orchestra Concert sold out in just over a week, highlighting the massive interest in Ragnarok Online's special programming in Latin America. The success also demonstrates the deep connection players have with the iconic MMORPG soundtrack.

Featuring arrangements and conduction by Maestra Sol Chin, and performed by the Villa Lobos Symphony Orchestra, the concert will take place in São Paulo on June 14, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Teatro Bradesco (R. Palestra Itália, 500, Perdizes).

Ragnarok Online América Latina is a localized version of Ragnarok Online, directly operated by Gravity in Latin America. For the first time in the franchise's history, the game offers multi-language support in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, greatly improving player convenience. Additional servers were implemented to ensure a stable and seamless gameplay experience.

Developed by Gravity, Ragnarok Online is a free-to-play MMORPG originally released in 2002 and active ever since. The game first launched in Brazil in 2004, offering a fantasy-themed world where players can freely explore, level up, complete challenges, and form strong bonds with others.

Follow Ragnarok Online América Latina on its official channels on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Discord.

About Gravity

Founded in April 2000, Gravity is a South Korean gaming company and a global leader in the industry, listed on NASDAQ. Its flagship IP, Ragnarok, surpassed 203 million global accounts as of August 31, 2024, and has been ranked the second most popular Korean game in global Hallyu trends for five consecutive years. Ragnarok Online continues to show strong global popularity, ranking first among "Korean Game Users in International Markets" in regions such as Brazil, Indonesia, the UK, and the US.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Gravity