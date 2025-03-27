Gravity Officially Launches Mobile Version of Roguelike Deck-Building Adventure Game 'Shambles: Sons of the Apocalypse' Globally

A unique blend of text-based adventure, deck-building, and roguelike gameplay featuring captivating storylines shaped by player choices

Available for purchase and download via Google Play and Apple App Store, with seven DLCs also launched alongside the base game

SEOUL, South Korea, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global gaming company Gravity has officially launched the mobile version of its new roguelike deck-building adventure game, Shambles: Sons of the Apocalypse (hereafter referred to as "Shambles"), developed by EXLIX, on March 27 across global markets.

Shambles is a game that uniquely combines elements of text adventure, card deck-building, and roguelike genres. Set in a post-apocalyptic world 500 years after its collapse, players take on the role of an explorer emerging from a bunker to journey across the surface. Along the way, they will encounter numerous choices that impact not only the storyline but also the character state, equipment, stats, and exploration paths. Each decision acts as a branching point, resulting in vastly different gameplay experiences and narrative outcomes for players.

Combat is turn-based and card-driven, requiring players to use their action points wisely while considering enemy moves for maximum strategic impact. With over 300 cards and more than 200 types of skills and equipment, players can devise different tactics for each expedition.

Prior to its official release, the game's excellence was recognized early on, winning awards at various game showcases and ceremonies. The title has received recognition at the 2023 G-STAR Indie Game Awards, was named "Game of the Month" by Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, won top honors at the Busan Indie Connect (BIC) Festival, and ranked first in user ratings and Top 10 at the Google Indie Games Festival.

The mobile version of Shambles is a paid game available for purchase on Google Play and Apple App Store. The game is priced at USD 6.99, and seven downloadable content (DLC) packs offering expanded content are also available for additional purchase within the app. A demo version is currently available on Steam, with the full version planned for release in the near future.

Yoo Joon, Head of Console Business at Gravity, said, "Shambles is a highly anticipated title that has received favourable reviews at various domestic and international gaming events and contests even before its official release. We invite players to immerse themselves in the game's original post-apocalyptic world and enjoy the thrill of strategic card-based combat. The mobile version also introduces seven DLCs featuring new regions, stories, and content—so we hope players around the world will show their support and interest."

For more information on the global launch of Shambles, visit the official website and community lounge:

[Gravity Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Shambles Official Website] https://www.startwithgravity.net/en/gameinfo/GC_CHAM

[Shambles Official Lounge] https://game.naver.com/lounge/start_with_gravity/board/1

[Shambles Animated Trailer]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeVyjkm3wdk

[Shambles Launch Trailer]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lA-Dt7S50Uc

[Shambles Steam Page] https://store.steampowered.com/app/2289630/_/

[Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravity.shambles.aos

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravity.shambles.aos [Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/app/id6740197039

https://apps.apple.com/app/id6740197039

About Gravity

Founded in April 2000, Gravity is a South Korean game company and a global gaming leader listed on NASDAQ. Its flagship Ragnarok IP has surpassed 203 million global accounts as of August 31, 2024, and has ranked as the second most preferred Korean game in the global Hallyu trend for five consecutive years. Ragnarok Online has also demonstrated its worldwide popularity, securing the No. 1 spot in the "'Korean Game Users in Overseas Market'" category across multiple regions, including Brazil, Indonesia, the UK, and the US.

Gravity currently has a strong global network with its subsidiary 'Gravity Neocyon (Korea)' and overseas branches 'Gravity Communications (Taiwan region), Gravity Game Link (Indonesia), Gravity Interactive (USA), Gravity Game Arise (Japan), Gravity Game Tech (Thailand), Gravity Game Hub (Singapore), and Gravity Game Vision (Hong Kong SAR).' Together with the subsidiaries, Gravity is carrying out global publishing business that discovers and distributes not only Ragnarok IP games but also games on various platforms and genres such as PC, mobile, console, and IPTV, thereby expanding awareness and influence worldwide. In addition, along with the expansion into MD, animation, and screen golf business using the Ragnarok IP, content business is also currently being develop, including webtoon production and brand collaboration to discover new IP.

