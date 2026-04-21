Top three artists advance in nationwide competition for a chance to win $25,000 and more!

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a competitive nationwide vote, SiriusXM Canada and the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) are proud to announce the three finalists for the 2026 SiriusXM Top of the Country competition. This milestone moment propels the artists into the next phase of the program, where they will take part in mentorship opportunities, perform on major stages, and compete for the coveted SiriusXM Top of the Country champion title.

Top of the Country (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

The winner will be announced live during Country Music Week 2026 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, taking home the $25,000 grand prize. The two runners-up will each receive $10,000.

Representing 3 provinces across the country, the 2026 SiriusXM Top of the Country finalists are:

Blue Ridge Band (Lévis, QC)

This Quebec country trio delivers an electrifying, high-energy sound packed with singalong anthems. True to their mission, they keep crowds moving and summer vibes alive year-round.

Morgan Griffiths (Abbotsford, BC)

A rising country singer and songwriter, Morgan blends heartfelt storytelling with modern country energy.

Shawnee Kish (Edmonton, AB)

A Two-Spirit Indigenous artist, Shawnee's unique brand of country is driven by grit, passion, and emotionally fearless storytelling.

Read more about each of these artists here.

"We're incredibly proud of how this program continues to champion emerging Canadian country talent and drive fan support across the country," said Michelle Mearns, Senior Vice President of Programming and Operations at SiriusXM Canada. "Seeing Canadians rally behind their favourite artists makes this moment especially exciting, and we're thrilled to watch these three standout finalists take the next step."

The finalists will take part in a series of industry opportunities and high-profile performances this summer, including Toronto's Departure Festival in May, CMA Fest in Nashville in June and LASSO Montréal in August. These experiences will build toward their final performances as part of the CCMA's Country Music Week 2026, where one artist will be crowned the next SiriusXM Top of the Country champion.

Fans can follow along as the competition unfolds, with performances broadcast live on SiriusXM's Top of the Country Radio (Ch. 171)

"The CCMA is proud to elevate the next generation of artists through partnerships like the Top of the Country Competition," said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "The calibre of talent emerging each year reflects the passion and musicality of Canada's rising country stars and their fans, and this year's finalists represent an exceptionally strong group. We're looking forward to watching them grow over the coming months and take the stage in what promises to be an exciting finale."

SiriusXM Top of the Country, in partnership with the CCMA, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music talent. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

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SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®)

Established in 1976, the CCMA® is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to promoting and recognizing Canadian country music. Now in its 50th year, the CCMA celebrates the spirit, community, and creativity fostered by country music through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Kathleen Bennett, Zeno Group, [email protected], 289-221-8484; CCMA contact: Shelby Burnell, Red Umbrella PR, [email protected], 416-317-8023