2026 PGA Championship coverage live on SiriusXM Canada

Live broadcasts of all four days of competition - May 14-17 - from Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia, co-produced by SiriusXM and Westwood One

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today its coverage of the 2026 PGA Championship, taking place Thursday, May 14th through Sunday, May 17th at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, outside Philadelphia, PA.

Live Championship play-by-play, which SiriusXM will co-produce with Westwood One, will air starting at 1 pm ET for first and second round play on Thursday and Friday, and at 2pm ET for the Saturday and Sunday rounds. Veteran broadcaster Brian Katrek will be the lead play-by-play voice, alongside former PGA Tour pro Brendon de Jonge as the lead analyst. Emilia Doran, Dennis Paulson and Raymond Burns will be the on-course reporters, following key playing groups during the Championship.

Additionally, SiriusXM will provide live look-ins during its programming in the morning and early afternoon each day to give listeners live coverage and updates on featured groups playing earlier in the day. Michael Breed, George Savaricas and Will MacKenzie will provide commentary for the morning and early afternoon coverage. Jason Sobel will contribute to the call from the booth and conduct post-round interviews with players in the field.

Immediately following each round, listeners will hear a two-hour wrap-up of the day's play, hosted by Gary Williams.

PGA Championship programming is available to SiriusXM subscribers in their cars (channel 92) and on the SiriusXM app.

In addition to the live Championship broadcasts, throughout PGA Championship Week SiriusXM will offer live original talk programming each day - starting at 7 am ET on the weekdays and 9 am ET on Saturday and Sunday. SiriusXM's roster of players, instructors and other experts will keep listeners up to date on all the latest news throughout PGA Championship week.

Among the programming highlights for PGA Championship Week:

2016 Senior PGA Champion Rocco Mediate, PGA will host three episodes of his exclusive SiriusXM show, "The Rocco Hour," Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 pm ET.

On Saturday and Sunday, David Marr III will host "PGA of America Radio" live from 9-10 am ET. On the show, Marr will interview some of the PGA of America Golf Professionals who earned a spot in this year's PGA Championship field.

For more on SiriusXM Canada's golf programming and a schedule of shows, go to siriusxm.ca/golfonsxm.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

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SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications,416-528-6678, [email protected]