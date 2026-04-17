SiriusXM Canada delivers comprehensive coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup® Playoffs, including the debut of Morning Skate podcast

Subscribers across North America gain access to play-by-play, expert analysis, daily hockey insights, and more on SiriusXM radios and the SiriusXM app

TORONTO, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company and the Official Satellite Radio Partner of the NHL®, today announced comprehensive coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup® Playoffs through to the Stanley Cup® Final.

Beginning on Saturday, April 18, subscribers will have access to every playoff game on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ (ch. 91), featuring live play-by-play, expert analysis, insider commentary and exclusive programming throughout the postseason.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ will feature its roster of expert hosts and NHL insiders, including Steve Kouleas, Gord Stellick, Scott Laughlin, Mike Johnson, Mick Kern, Martin Biron, Anthony Stewart, Andrew Raycroft, Craig Button, Elliotte Friedman, Chris Pronger, Carter Hutton, Tony Granato, Bruce Boudreau, Brian Burke, Jason Strudwick, Frankie Corrado, Nate Thompson, Jake Hahn, Victoria Matiash, Linda Cohn and David Pagnotta.

SiriusXM introduces the Morning Skate podcast

As part of this year's expanded hockey coverage, SiriusXM is introducing SiriusXM Morning Skate, a new daily podcast delivering a comprehensive recap of the previous night's action from across the hockey world.

Building on the legacy of SiriusXM's long-running Morning Skate programming, the podcast is hosted by veteran broadcasters Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick, alongside Tyler Madarasz. Together, they deliver timely insights, expert analysis, and in-depth breakdowns of the biggest moments and storylines in the game.

Premiering each morning on the SiriusXM app and available on all major podcast platforms, the SiriusXM Morning Skate podcast provides fans with a convenient and engaging way to stay up to date on scores, headlines, standout performances, and trending topics from around the hockey world.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio 2026 Stanley Cup® Playoffs programming highlights:

Stanley Cup® Playoffs Preview Day – Friday, April 17 – starting at 7 am ET

Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick get you set for all the playoff action with former NHL Player Andrew Raycroft joining for the NHL Morning Skate Roundtable at 9 am ET.

The Power Play – Friday, April 17 – starting at 3 pm ET

Steve Kouleas, NHL® alumni Nate Thompson and Tony Granato join The Power Play and a special edition of The Discussion Room, breaking down the Stanley Cup® Playoffs.

Stanley Cup® Playoffs Fantasy Draft Preview – Friday, April 17 at 6 pm ET

Hosts Jake Hahn and Victoria Matiash pick their personal playoff fantasy teams and give listeners the best insight and tips for their own picks.

Stanley Cup® Playoffs – Starting Saturday, April 18

Coverage of every Stanley Cup® Playoffs game through to the Stanley Cup® Final, giving subscribers live play-by-play action, plus a comprehensive daily lineup of expert analysts bringing the most current and entertaining post-game highlights.

With unparalleled access to the game's top voices and comprehensive coverage across platforms, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ continues to bring fans closer to every moment of the Stanley Cup® Playoffs.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ is the only 24/7 audio channel dedicated to the NHL and is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radio (channel 91) and on the SiriusXM app (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™).

For a schedule of Stanley Cup® Playoffs games on SiriusXM, go to SiriusXM.ca/NHL. Keep up with SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ on X and Facebook.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See Offer Details.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. © 2026 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]