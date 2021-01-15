MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) is pleased to announce an agreement has been reached with the Canadian Sheet Steel Building Institute (CSSBI), to integrate the Canadian sheet steel construction sectors within the CISC. Effective January 15, 2021, the integration will see the Canadian sheet steel construction sectors join forces with the structural steel, steel bridge, steel plate and miscellaneous steel construction sectors. The sheet steel construction industry includes commercial and residential steel roofing, structural roof deck & composite floor deck, steel siding & cladding, steel studs & joists, and steel building systems.

"The CISC is looking forward to expanding the voice and strength of Canada's steel construction industry with the addition of this very important sector," says Todd Collister, Chairman of the CISC and Director of Technical Services at Supreme Group. "This further builds on the CISC's efforts to advance the use and benefits of steel construction, showcase steel's design and environmental advantages, and to advocate for the Canadian steel construction supply chain, their employees, and their families."

Paul Lobb, President and Chair of CSSBI and President of Vicwest Building Products stated, "CSSBI remains committed to its mission to advance sheet steel as the most durable and reliable building material in the market, and to be the leading source for technical information and support to the general public and sheet steel manufacturers alike. We are excited about the strategic opportunities with the CISC and ability to leverage their management and infrastructure to not only advance the CSSBI brand, but to strengthen the voice of steel in the construction market."

As a result of the integration of these two sectors and steel's low carbon footprint, new framing solutions will further advance opportunities for the construction industry to lower its environmental impact for generations to come.

ABOUT CISC

The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) is Canada's voice for the steel construction industry, providing leadership in sustainable design, advocacy, construction, efficiency, quality, and innovation. The CISC promotes the use and benefits of steel construction and supports the needs of the industry through advocacy, certification programs, technical expertise, knowledge transfer, research and development, and the development of industry codes and standards.

