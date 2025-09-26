Two icons of luxury partner to celebrate their shared commitment to unforgettable experiences, exceptional craftsmanship, and undeniably authentic products. More information about the partnership is available at www.mercedes-benz.ca/en/partnerships

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Canada is proud to announce a new partnership with Nobu Toronto. The partnership celebrates the parallels between the world-renowned Nobu-style, which fuses innovation with rich historical tradition, and Mercedes-Benz's tradition of automotive excellence, which combines cutting-edge innovations, expert engineering, and class-defining legacy.

Mercedes-Benz Canada is proud to announce a new partnership with Nobu Toronto. The partnership celebrates the parallels between the world-renowned Nobu-style, which fuses innovation with rich historical tradition, and Mercedes-Benz’s tradition of automotive excellence, which combines cutting-edge innovations, expert engineering, and class-defining legacy. More information about the partnership is available at www.mercedes-benz.ca/en/partnerships. (CNW Group/Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.)

"Nobu Hospitality approaches the guest experience in the same way Mercedes-Benz does the driving experience, and this partnership is built on our shared vision for what luxury can be. Whether it's an unforgettable dining experience at Nobu Toronto or the feeling of stepping inside a Mercedes-Benz, it's about every detail coming together to create a sense of luxury."

Andreas Tetzloff, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada

Located in Toronto's Entertainment District, Nobu Hotel, Restaurant & Residences opened in Spring 2025 and is Nobu Hospitality's first hotel and residences project. As the official automotive partner of the new luxury property, Mercedes-Benz is providing a house car for exclusive use of guests and residents. In exchange, Nobu Toronto will offer exclusive experiences and access to Mercedes-Benz customers such as priority dinner reservations at the restaurant.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's authentic love for Mercedes-Benz vehicles is clear when talking about the new partnership. "Nobu Toronto and Mercedes-Benz. We have the same philosophy. Quality, excellence, care in every detail. Every visit to Nobu Toronto offers more than a meal and every Mercedes-Benz offers more than a drive."

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 34,484 vehicles in 2024.

About Nobu Toronto

Dine with us. Stay with us. Rising 45 storeys in the heart of Toronto's vibrant Entertainment District, Nobu announced its Canadian debut with the brand's first-ever Nobu Hotel, Restaurant & Residences in the world. Founded by internationally renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and Hollywood producer Meir Teper, Nobu Hospitality blends modern luxury and minimal Japanese tradition with the energy of a lifestyle hotel. Now accepting reservations, Nobu Hotel Toronto is situated above the historic Pilkington Glass Factory with two dramatic residential towers housing 660 units, with the hotel located atop the west tower on floors 41 to 45, offering dazzling, panoramic views of Lake Ontario and the city skyline.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

For more information, please contact: Nathalie Gravel, [email protected], Alex Marconi, [email protected]