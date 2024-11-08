Each player will experience a unique journey tied to the perspective of the chosen character.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The upcoming launch of Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) on Friday, November 8, will mark a pivotal moment in video game history. Centered around a narrative exploration, this interactive drama is the first Quebec-made game to address Indigenous realities and present them from the perspective of the communities themselves. In the context of national reconciliation, this approach will contribute to bridging the gap between the groups involved.

Two Falls depicts the initial encounters between French settlers and Indigenous peoples in the vast forests of 17th-century Canada. It allows players to experience the intertwined adventures of the characters Jeanne and Maikan.

Jeanne is a young Fille du Roy who has come from France, hoping to start a new life in the Canadian territories. However, her dreams quickly turn into a nightmare when her ship runs aground. Stranded far from the colonies and without any tools to survive the wilderness, her only companion is Captain, a charming English sheepdog.

As for Maikan, a young Innu hunter-gatherer, he embarks on a journey westward to unravel a mystery. His path will lead him through unfamiliar wilderness, but nothing can prepare him for his first encounter with outsiders.

Players will take turns embodying each character, discovering their unique realities and cultures. Each character has their own way of seeing, hearing, and feeling the world. As they experience different episodes from the perspective of Jeanne or Maikan, they will realize that the same event can hold very different meanings, leading them to question their beliefs.

Discovering through different perspectives

The publisher Unreliable Narrators has brought together a passionate team for Two Falls , including Indigenous creators Awastoki (3D artist), Isabelle Picard (writer and screenwriter), Tara Miller (art director), Charles Bender and James Malloch (actors), and Eadsé (composer). Its content has been validated by a council of Innu and Wendat elders, who suggested story variations that they wanted to highlight.

One of the game's objectives is to revisit historical moments from contrasting perspectives. This results in a rich and nuanced narrative that encourages players to reflect on the current world. "We hope to inspire curiosity and interest in our culture, our history, and our perspectives," explains Alexis Gros-Louis Houle, founder of Awastoki and 3D artist. "Our people are always happy to share their ways of thinking and acting with others. Inevitably, we find that the values of one and the other are similar despite our differences."

A technology at the service of a unique storyline

Thanks to the powerful Unreal Engine 5, players will be able to explore the Canadian territory from two different perspectives. These viewpoints are expressed through distinct artistic directions that accompany the player based on the chosen character. Producing these elements was a significant challenge, says Kim Berthiaume, who participated in the project as the general director of Unreliable Narrators.

"It was essential to translate the contrasting perceptions of the protagonists into unique versions for each. We customized the textures, trees, rocks, soundscapes, and even the music for each perspective. This approach allowed us to accurately convey the emotional and narrative differences in the experiences of Jeanne and Maikan."

Among the many features of Two Falls , we highlight the following:

Its stunning environments with lush vegetation and varied atmospheres;

Its intriguing characters and a rich, captivating storyline drawn from the imagination of Wendat writer Isabelle Picard ;

; Players' decisions shape the personalities of the protagonists and their perceptions of the characters they encounter, the events they experience, and the environments they explore;

The original soundtrack was composed by Indigenous musicians and singers.

Two Falls will be available for $25.99 on Steam and Epic Games Store on November 8, followed by releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in early 2025.

SOURCE Indie Asylum

Media Relations: Julie Gagnon / Julie Gagnon Communications / 514 713-4381 / [email protected]