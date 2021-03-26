The Very Good Food Company Virtually Opens The Market

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company. The company's mission is to use progressive food technology to create plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date the company has developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand. https://www.verygoodbutchers.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected] . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Kevan Matheson, Edge Communications Group, 1-855-472-9841, [email protected]

