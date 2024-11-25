The urgency is fake, but the deception is real

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Don't be pressured by fake urgency cues in the marketplace

We have all experienced it – the pressure to buy right away to get a great deal on a product before the sale ends or to snap it up before stock runs out. Marketing tactics that create a sense of urgency to encourage you to buy quickly are known as urgency cues. They can be found online, in stores, and in other channels, like email and social media. During major sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day, these tactics are used in full force.

When you shop for deals, remember that while some urgency claims can provide valuable information to a consumer if they are true, some can be deceptive or fake. Be vigilant when you come across these claims or pressure tactics:

Limited time offer: The offer is only available for a limited time or the deal ends soon yet the discounted price continues to be available long after the advertised time limit.

The offer is only available for a limited time or the deal ends soon yet the discounted price continues to be available long after the advertised time limit. Countdown timer: The timer runs out or resets but the offer is still available.

The timer runs out or resets but the offer is still available. Low stock/high demand claims: "Only 2 left in stock – order soon", "90% of stock is already gone" or "5 other shoppers are also looking at this product right now" but availability does not change over time.

Fake urgency cues use pressure tactics and false claims to trick you into buying right away and making a purchase that you might not have otherwise made.

Is the pressure real or fake?

The best protection against fake urgency cues is to research your options before you buy, watch for patterns, and question the claims:

Does the business frequently repeat or renew a promotion after the deadline?

Does the business frequently make low stock claims but items continue to be in stock over time?

Does the countdown timer run out or reset and the deal is still available?

If other shoppers are currently looking at the product, does the available inventory decline over time?

The Competition Bureau enforces a law against false or misleading urgency claims. If you suspect a business is using fake urgency cues to deceptively pressure consumers, report it to us using our online complaint form.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fuelling economic growth.

