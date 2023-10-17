AT THE HEART OF THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - In addition to serving as a beacon for breast cancer awareness, the month of October is an opportunity to unite and support the cause, reminding us of our duty to act on behalf of our mothers, sisters, friends, and colleagues. This fall, the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF) commits to going beyond informing and mobilization—it is dedicated to changing lives.

A Powerful Video to Make a Lasting Impact

To commemorate this important period in our ongoing efforts to raise breast cancer awareness, the QBCF is unveiling a compelling video that refocuses our concerns and mission on all individuals affected by breast cancer, whether directly or indirectly, before, during, or after the illness. Through this work that speaks from the soul, the QBCF uses a sharp, compelling tone and heartfelt approach to portray the full extent and diversity of journeys experienced by women and men as they navigate this difficult time. The video, which will be shown online and in select Quebec movie theatres, is also a celebration of our community's resilience and unity, shaped by three decades of dedication to the cause.

"For nearly 30 years, the Foundation has been working tirelessly within the diverse communities of Quebec. These people inspire us and give us the energy we need to keep reinventing ourselves. It was only natural to pay tribute to them by highlighting their journeys and their reality as they battle breast cancer," explains Karine-Iseult Ippersiel, President and CEO of the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation. "Through our shared commitment and understanding of the needs of Quebecers, we can really offer a range of support services tailored to their needs."

Driving Change from Within

In addition to investing in innovation and cutting-edge research, the QBCF goes to great lengths to provide many key programs, helping people through this challenging experience:

Helpline: Thanks to a team of peer supporters, the QBCF is able to provide a helpline where people can ask questions, receive information, and be referred to the appropriate resources.

Psychosocial Support Service: To help cope with the emotional turmoil caused by the illness, QBCF experts, such as social workers, offer individual and family meetings—in person, on the phone or via video consulting.

Financial support: The QBCF assists those who need it most with a financial assistance program covering critical expenses, from accommodation to loss of income due to work absence.

Virtual Clinic: Available 24/7, the Clinic allows access to primary care through virtual consultations with healthcare professionals.

My Active Health + Nutrition: In addition to encouraging physical activity focused on well-being, the My Active Health program offers resources to help those affected by the disease adapt their diet throughout their treatment.

"In 2023, at a time when healthcare access is more unequal than ever in Quebec, our programs provide a breath of fresh air for those in need, regardless of their location in the province. The QBCF takes pride in being able to offer free services that make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens" says Cédric Baudinet, Director of Investment & Health Promotion at the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

A Long-standing Commitment

For almost three decades, the QBCF has maintained its commitment to advancing medical progress, promoting awareness, and preventing breast cancer. With over $64 million allocated to research, support, and the implementation of diverse programs in Quebec, the Foundation stands up for those affected by this disease—holding their hands and improving their quality of life every step of the way.

The Foundation welcomes anyone interested in contributing to its mission to go on www.rubanrose.org , where they can discover many ways to get involved and have a positive impact, whether it's by organizing fundraising events, visiting the Foundation's online store, becoming a volunteer, or making a donation.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

For the past 29 years, the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation has been dedicated to assisting individuals with breast cancer and their families through research, innovation, support, and awareness. The QBCF has raised over $64 million, which has been distributed in Quebec for innovative research, and to advocate on behalf of those affected by breast cancer and their families. Researchers, volunteers, employees, donors and families, are all united by the same hope: a future without breast cancer.

