TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today that it has joined the University of the West Indies (UWI) as the lead sponsor of the 2021 UWI Toronto Benefit Awards. The 12th annual UWI Toronto Benefit Awards will take place virtually this year on Saturday, May 22, 2021 and honour six leaders and one organization.

Hosted under the theme Meeting the Moment, the 2021 UWI Toronto Benefit Awards will celebrate the achievements of leaders who are serving humanity during these uncertain times. Throughout the pandemic, they continue to rally for social justice, equity and inclusion while dealing with a number of key issues, including public health, mental health, long term care and the human rights of women and children.

"The pandemic has affected academia globally in unforeseen ways, especially affecting students' studies, their finances, as well as their health and well-being," said Dr. Chin-Loy Chang. "Presenting the UWI Toronto Awards in a virtual manner proves worthy and necessary as the proceeds from the event continue to support the needs of UWI students who are in need now more than ever. Using an online platform for the second year provides us the opportunity to share the achievements of our honourees to a global audience while raising funds for this worthwhile cause."

According to the UWI, the 2021 honoree cohort includes an array of local and international prestigious leaders, including two UWI graduates. They are: Dr. Graça Machel, DBE (Luminary Award); Ms. Naomi Campbell (Luminary Award); Mr. Denham Jolly, OC (G. Raymond Chang Award); CAMH: The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (Chancellor's Award); Mrs. Wendy Beckles, Ms. Pamela Coke-Hamilton (UWI alumna) and Professor Kevin Fenton, MD PhD FFPH (UWI ) (Vice Chancellor's Award).

Through its ScotiaRise program, Scotiabank is actively executing on a 10-year commitment designed to remove barriers and provide greater access to opportunity for disadvantaged people. The UWI Toronto Benefit Awards have provided 600 scholarships to academically outstanding students in financial need across the Caribbean since the inaugural event in 2010. The event is the largest fundraiser for the UWI Scholarship Fund.

"One of the pillars of our ScotiaRise community investment strategy is to expand access to education in the communities we serve," said Anya Schnoor, Executive Vice President for the Caribbean, Central America and Uruguay at Scotiabank. "By investing in scholarships with the University of West Indies, we are building for the future and unlocking the potential of students across the Caribbean."

The University of the West Indies is thankful for the support of the patrons of the UWI Toronto Benefit Awards: Dr. Donette Chin-Loy Chang, Mr. Andrew Chang, Mrs. Brigette Chang- Addorisio, and Dr. Wesley J. Hall and to sponsors Scotiabank (lead sponsor for the 12th consecutive year), Kingsdale Advisors and Sprott Inc. (Diamond Sponsors).

Registration to access and watch the 12th annual UWI Toronto Benefit Awards celebration is free, simply visit www.uwitorontogala.org/register to register.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

