THE UN KNOWN® Launches First Consumer Campaign for DEX4 in Canada

"Beat the Beep": a campaign built around helping people with diabetes get ahead of hypoglycemic episodes

MONTREAL, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Montreal-based creative agency THE UN KNOWN® has been selected by AMG Medical, a company specialized in medical supplies and care solutions, to design and deploy the first Canadian consumer campaign for DEX4, a line of fast-acting glucose tablets for people living with diabetes, used during hypoglycemic episodes.

Following a competitive review process, the agency was awarded a full-scope mandate covering brand positioning, creative platform development, film and content production, and the deployment of a complete digital, social, and transactional ecosystem.

Photo credit: The Un Known (CNW Group/The Un Known)

A campaign anchored in a critical everyday moment

Through close observation of continuous glucose monitor (CGM) users, the team identified a central element: the alert sound signaling a drop in blood sugar. For the people who hear it, that signal demands an immediate response. "Beat the Beep" builds on that reality with a simple proposition -- take glucose before the alert triggers, to better manage hypoglycemic episodes.

"The beep is a signal that calls for an immediate response. The whole campaign is built on that lived reality for people with diabetes. That understanding guided the entire creative process, from initial positioning through execution, with the intent to translate a critical moment into a message that is simple, clear, and directly useful in daily life." – Fayçal Hajji, Founder and CEO of THE UN KNOWN®

A creative platform built on clarity and action

The campaign reframes a moment of vulnerability as a reflex. In a category defined by heavy regulatory constraints and the sensitivity of health messaging, the approach favors messages that are direct, concrete, and immediately understandable.

A pan-Canadian rollout

The campaign was fully conceived and produced by THE UN KNOWN® and covers:

Brand strategy and positioning

Creative concept and communication platform

Production of two 30-second films

Campaign visuals and product photography

Dedicated microsite and optimized Amazon storefront

Pan-Canadian activation across digital and transactional platforms

Media amplification is delivered in collaboration with Substance, led by Guillaume Brunet and his team, while the influencer strategy is led by Marc-André Duschenes.

"Our decision to partner with the agency was rooted in their deep understanding of our consumers and the brilliant 'Beat the Beep' creative concept. By anchoring our strategy in the reality of how new technologies like CGMs are used, we've successfully positioned DEX4 as the precise, fast-acting solution to get back in range. The results speak for themselves -- not only are we seeing outstanding brand growth, but the high level of social media engagement shows us that DEX4 is truly making a life-changing impact on our community." – Corina Ilia, Senior VP Marketing & Strategy, AMG Medical

About THE UN KNOWN®

Founded in 2010 as an integrated production house and evolving into a creative agency in 2018, THE UN KNOWN® now stands as a next-gen consultancy where strategy, creativity, production and technology converge to transform brands and their impact. Human-led and AI-amplified, the agency partners with ambitious brands to drive growth, transformation and global reach.

SOURCE The Un Known

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