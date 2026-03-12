THE UN KNOWN Appoints Aneta Kanaan and Christian Blais as Partners

The creative firm enters a new strategic phase by strengthening its partnership model

MONTREAL, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - THE UN KNOWN®, a next-generation AI-first creative consultancy operating at the intersection of strategy, creativity, technology and human intelligence, announces the appointment of two new partners to its leadership structure.Founder Fayçal Hajji officially welcomes Aneta Kanaan and Christian Blais as partners, marking the company's next phase of growth and reinforcing a shared, agile and deeply human leadership model.

"This new milestone confirms what we have been building for several years: a firm designed with an AI-centered DNA and driven by humans who take responsibility for what they create. With Aneta and Christian as partners, we now have around the table everything we need to help brands transform fundamentally, not simply reinvent themselves cosmetically." – Fayçal Hajji, Founder of THE UN KNOWN

A TRIO OF PARTNERS, ONE SHARED AMBITION

With this new structure, THE UN KNOWN® adopts a three-partner governance model built on complementary strengths, bringing together strategic vision, operational excellence and creative power at a single decision-making table.

Fayçal Hajji , Founder and CEO, leads the overall vision, brand strategy and technology direction. With more than 15 years of experience in branding, advertising, production and innovation, he advises executives and founders in complex environments, challenging conventions and opening new pathways for growth. He champions a model in which human intelligence is amplified by AI, never replaced.



Aneta Kanaan , Vice President and Partner, oversees day-to-day operations, strategy and growth. An award-winning brand strategist, she brings a rare ability to align business vision with human emotion. Her international experience has led her to support B2B, retail, DTC and CPG brands in building coherent, high-performing and meaningful brand ecosystems.



Christian Blais, Creative Producer and Partner, serves as the agency's creative lead. With over 15 years of experience in photography, film, advertising and digital creation, he combines artistic intuition with technical mastery. He leads the creative department and leads the agency's generative AI initiatives, designing forward-looking visual experiences that balance innovation, emotion and impact.

By uniting these three profiles, THE UN KNOWN® reinforces a partnership model built for decisive action, strategic clarity and shared accountability, breaking down traditional silos between thinking, creation and execution.

BRANDS THAT PARTICIPATE IN CULTURE RATHER THAN ADD TO THE NOISE

At the heart of this new partnership structure lies a shared conviction: brands grow when they participate in culture rather than contribute to noise. THE UN KNOWN focuses its interventions on three essential levers: capturing meaningful attention, building durable trust and activating transformational growth by uniting strategy, creativity, production and technologies into brand systems designed to evolve over time.

Within this approach, artificial intelligence reflects THE UN KNOWN's evolution from an integrated production house to a next-generation consultancy where strategy, creativity, production and technology converge. AI is not an add-on. It is embedded from the earliest stages of strategic thinking to enrich analysis, accelerate exploration and unlock new creative territories.

Today, AI is an integrated capability embedded in the firm's model, activated from the earliest stages of strategic thinking to enrich analysis, accelerate exploration and unlock new creative territories. It enables broader exploration, deeper testing and sharper signal detection, while keeping human judgment, intuition and strategic intent at the center.

The team approaches brands as living, adaptive and evolving systems rather than static marketing assets.

ABOUT THE UN KNOWN

Founded in 2010 as an integrated production house and evolving into a creative agency in 2018, THE UN KNOWN® now stands as a Next-Gen Consultancy where strategy, creativity, production and technology converge to transform brands and their impact. Human-led and AI-amplified, we partner with ambitious brands to drive growth, transformation and global reach.

