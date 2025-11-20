THE CREATIVE AGENCY EMBRACING ITS AI-FIRST DNA SETS A NEW STANDARD FOR THE NEXT ERA OF BRAND TRANSFORMATION

New identity, same fearless spirit

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Evolving from its origins as a visionary production house, Montreal-based agency THE UN KNOWN® unveils its transformation into a Next-Generation Consultancy. An AI-first, human-powered agency where strategy, creativity, and technology converge to propel brands into a new era of sustainable, measurable growth.

Photo credit: The Un Known (CNW Group/The Un Known)

A CLEAR CREED: ILLUMINATE. TRANSFORM. GROW.

Led by Fayçal Hajji, Founder & CEO, and Aneta Kanaan, Vice President & Partner, the agency founded in 2010 and previously known as FH Studio has evolved into a powerful bridge between strategic intelligence and creative soul.

Its new model is anchored in a simple, uncompromising belief: AI does not replace human talent, it amplifies it. It sharpens intuition, accelerates strategy, and unlocks creative possibilities that shape the brands of tomorrow.

"AI isn't a threat, it's a catalyst. A powerful ally that helps us create with more precision, more meaning, and more impact. Instead of hiding it, we chose to embrace it and integrate it intelligently to elevate our work, our clients, and our industry, supported by significant investments since 2022." says Fayçal Hajji.

Blending human expertise with Artificial intelligence, THE UN KNOWN® is redefining the agency value chain from predictive strategy to augmented production, while preserving what matters most: Emotion, Relevance, and Resonance.

THE EVENT: AN IMMERSIVE BRAND EXPERIENCE

To mark this pivotal shift, the agency hosted an immersive launch inside its creative studios, a sensory journey true to THE UN KNOWN®'s DNA. Through projection mapping, signature dishes and cocktails inspired by the brand's values, custom audiovisual performances, and a full studio activation, guests were transported into the core frequency of the brand.

It was a living demonstration of what THE UN KNOWN® promises its clients: A total brand experience, where creativity meets strategy, and technology becomes a catalyst for emotion and transformation.

This evening marked the public unveiling of the agency's new identity: A redefined model; An expanded vision; A renewed promise; A fully reinvented visual and sonic universe All guided by its credo:

Illuminate. Transform. Grow.

A STRONG PORTFOLIO. A BOLD VISION FOR THE FUTURE.

THE UN KNOWN® already partners with major brands including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, FoodHero, AMG Medical, Dex4, Drink Templ, and Clinique Claymont serving as their agency of record. This reinforces its position among the most innovative and future-oriented players in the industry. Upcoming campaigns blending growth strategy, transformative creativity, Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies will be unveiled in the months ahead.

ABOUT THE UN KNOWN®

THE UN KNOWN® is a Next-Generation Consultancy blending strategy, creativity, and technology to help brands illuminate hidden potential, transform boldly, and grow with purpose. From our origins as a production house in 2010 to our evolution into a creative agency in 2018, we now stand as a partner in transformation for brands ready to shape tomorrow.

Driven by people and elevated by AI, we help ambitious brands grow, evolve, and expand their impact across markets and cultures. We work alongside leaders who seek meaning, resonance, and measurable transformation.

SOURCE The Un Known

BROUILLARD, [email protected]