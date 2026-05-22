THE UN KNOWN earns international Awwwards recognition of honors

A recognition for a platform designed at the intersection of design, technology, and artificial intelligence

MONTRÉAL, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Creative agency THE UN KNOWN has been awarded honors by the international platform Awwwards for its new website, a distinction that highlights the excellence of its approach to design, user experience, and digital innovation. Human-led and AI-amplified, the platform embodies the agency's new approach to the creative craft.

Photo credit: The Un Known (CNW Group/The Un Known)

Considered one of the world's leading references in web design and development, Awwwards recognizes the most outstanding digital projects globally. The platform highlights the best websites of the day, month, and year, evaluated by an international jury composed of industry professionals.

THE UN KNOWN's website stood out across multiple categories, including Design Agency, Business & Corporate, Graphic Design, Content Architecture, Copy Design, and Colorful, as well as receiving recognition for the technologies used, notably Node.js, Contentful, and Astro.

A visionary website

"Traditional creative agencies are undergoing a profound transformation. This website reflects how we respond to that shift: by building a platform where AI, design, storytelling, and strategy work together. This recognition from Awwwards confirms a vision we are already building, one of integrated work, where humans think and AI amplifies." – Fayçal Hajji, Founder and CEO of THE UN KNOWN

Designed as an evolving showcase of the agency's new identity, the website also marks an important transition for THE UN KNOWN, which now positions itself as a next-generation creative consultancy, integrating artificial intelligence, business strategy, content production, and technological solutions.

The project was developed over more than a year by a multidisciplinary team of creatives, developers, and strategists, with the goal of pushing the traditional standards of creative agencies and delivering a bold digital experience firmly oriented toward the future.

Following this first recognition, the project remains eligible for Awwwards' "Site of the Day" and "Site of the Year" selections over the coming months.

About THE UN KNOWN

Founded in 2010 as an integrated production house and evolving into a creative agency in 2018, THE UN KNOWN® now stands as a Next-Gen Consultancy where strategy, creativity, production and technology converge to transform brands and their impact. Human-led and AI-amplified, we partner with ambitious brands to drive growth, transformation and global reach.

SOURCE The Un Known

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