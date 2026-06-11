THE UN KNOWN drives Templ's growth with an AI campaign that rewrites the rules for emerging brands

An AI-amplified creative approach enables a young Canadian company to compete with much better-funded players

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Creative agency THE UN KNOWN has unveiled the results of an AI-amplified creative campaign developed for Templ, a young Canadian non-alcoholic beer brand, that has driven a nearly 400% increase in its Amazon sales in a single month. A result that's shifting the conversation in an industry accustomed to measuring creativity by budget size.

The goal wasn't simply to create a campaign "made by AI." The ambition was broader: to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can transform the economics of advertising creation when used as a strategic lever, not as a production tool.

The approach developed by THE UN KNOWN enabled Templ to build a distinctive and coherent visual universe, capable of sustaining a continuous presence across digital platforms, e-commerce, and industry events, without requiring the budgets typically associated with that level of presence.

The real issue isn't whether AI can generate an image or a video. That's already a given. The real challenge for brands is figuring out how to use AI to change their speed, their volume, their creative consistency, and their ability to compete. With Templ, we wanted to show that a young brand can present itself with the visual ambition of a major player, without yet having the media or production budgets to match," says Fayçal Hajji, President and Founder of THE UN KNOWN.

Numbers that speak for themselves

Since the campaign rolled out, Templ has recorded growth of more than 400% in its Amazon sales over the past month. The brand has also seen a significant rise in engagement, reach, and the perceived quality of its digital content.

"For a brand like Templ, this approach is a game-changer. It allowed us to roll out a more ambitious, more coherent, and more memorable creative universe, while keeping the agility a young company needs," says Dane Thorogood, Founder and President of Templ.

This growth isn't built on volume of content alone, but on the ability to build a brand territory that is recognizable, memorable, and adaptable. For marketing teams, this is precisely where the project becomes interesting: AI doesn't replace strategy. It allows it to be executed faster, more often, and with a consistency hard to achieve through traditional means.

A bold creative territory, rooted in Canadian culture

The universe developed for Templ rests on a deliberately offbeat tone. Rather than moralizing about alcohol consumption, the campaign uses humor to stage some of the excesses and social behaviors tied to drinking, to highlight a non-alcoholic alternative that is more mindful, lighter, and more confidently embraced. It draws on Canadian cultural codes: hockey, gatherings with friends, and those moments when alcohol becomes more automatic than truly chosen.

"We didn't want to make a campaign that judges people. Nobody needs another brand lecturing them. Our role was to build a universe that speaks honestly about the social habits tied to alcohol, with humor, cultural intelligence, and a real sense of timing. AI let us explore faster, but it's the creative direction that gave Templ its tone, its rhythm, and its attitude," explains Christian Blais, Creative Lead at THE UN KNOWN.

A new equation for emerging brands

For THE UN KNOWN, this project illustrates a major shift in the marketing industry: AI now gives companies access to a level of production, creative variation, and speed previously reserved for businesses with substantial budgets. But the agency insists on one point: the value doesn't come from the tool alone. It comes from the method.

The campaign was developed through a hybrid approach combining strategy, human art direction, storytelling, digital culture, generative production, rapid iteration, and quality control. This methodology makes it possible to produce more content without diluting the brand, a major challenge for any organization trying to integrate AI into its marketing operations.

"Many brands test AI as a shortcut. We treat it as creative infrastructure. The difference is enormous: a shortcut produces content, infrastructure builds a brand, accelerates learning, and gives marketing teams a vastly greater execution capacity," concludes Fayçal Hajji.

About Templ Templ is a young Canadian non-alcoholic beer brand offering a modern, unapologetic, and culturally connected alternative to traditional drinking habits. By embracing a distinctive tone, a strong identity, and a bold creative approach, Templ aims to offer a new way to take part in social moments, without compromising on taste, attitude, or brand experience.

About THE UN KNOWN® Founded in 2010 as an integrated production house and reborn as a creative agency in 2018, THE UN KNOWN® is today a next-generation consulting firm where strategy, creativity, production, and technology converge to transform brands and their impact. Human-led and AI-amplified, we partner with ambitious brands in their growth, transformation, and global reach.

SOURCE The Un Known

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