The Ultimate Entertainment Destination Has Arrived: The First Quebec Location of The Rec Room Opens Monday

"We're thrilled to be opening our first location of The Rec Room in Quebec," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "As the entertainment leader in Canada, we're proud to have created a one-of-a-kind venue in the province that brings people together to enjoy movies, gaming and live entertainment, alongside delicious food and drinks. Our new Cineplex theatre, located directly above The Rec Room Royalmount, will give our guests the freedom to eat, play and watch a movie all under one roof, in this exciting new social playground."

The Rec Room and Cineplex Cinemas is over 50,000 square feet of entertainment, featuring something for everyone:

A central area to play more than 80 amusement games, where guests can earn points and redeem them for prizes at Le Coin des Champions.

Featuring duckpin bowling, pool tables and augmented reality darts with dynamic game challenges as you play.

A live entertainment space for the best in local talent including musical and comedy acts.

Cineplex Cinemas includes five auditoriums each with full recliners, laser projectors, wall to wall screens and D-BOX recliners offered in one auditorium.

The opening of both venues has generated 200 local jobs.

The Rec Room also features sit-down and quick-service food and beverage options to enjoy:

An upscale casual bar and dining area offering a selection of signature cocktails, shareable and handcrafted dishes, featuring a mural created by Montreal visual artist, Jason Wasserman.

visual artist, Jason Wasserman. Eat while you compete! La Cantine features premium poutines, savory snacks and handhelds, and a sweet selection of made-to-order funnel cakes.

features premium poutines, savory snacks and handhelds, and a sweet selection of made-to-order funnel cakes. A large outdoor terrace for gathering in warmer months, opening in Spring 2025.

Enhance your movie going experience, by grabbing a bite or drink before or after the show at The Rec Room, taking the stress out of finding the perfect spot.

For more information or to purchase movie tickets, please visit The Rec Room and Cineplex online. Follow us on Instagram @TheRecRoomQC and @CinemasCineplex. Like us on Facebook at @CineplexCinemas.

About The Rec Room

The Rec Room is Canada's premier 'Eats & Entertainment' destination that brings together incredible dining, amusement gaming, technology, and live entertainment experiences all under one roof. Part of Cineplex, The Rec Room is a premier social destination and the ultimate gathering spot for corporate events, groups, and parties.

While each location is customized to the individual community, The Rec Room concept features multiple dining environments and a wide range of entertainment options including a large amusement games area featuring state-of-the-art simulation, feature attractions, and redemption games as well as an auditorium-style space perfect for musical acts, bands and comedians.



For more information, visit TheRecRoom.com or follow the action on social media Twitter (@TheRecRoomCA) and Instagram (@TheRecRoomCA, @TheRecRoomQC)

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 168 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

SOURCE Cineplex

Cineplex Media Relations: [email protected]; Québec Media Relations : DDMG, Juliette Ferland, 438.390.3408, [email protected]