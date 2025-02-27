MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Montreal Motorcycle and Powersport Show is returning to the Palais des congrès de Montréal from February 28 to March 2, 2025, bringing together motorcycle and powersports enthusiasts for an exciting showcase of the latest models, innovations and gear.

This year, the event will feature FortNine and Motos Illimitées, two of Canada's most recognized names in motorsports retail, joining forces to create a special experience for visitors.

A Proudly Canadian Partnership

Two Quebec-based powerhouses, FortNine and Motos Illimitées, are bringing together the best of both worlds:

FortNine – Canada's leading e-commerce platform for motorcycle and powersports gear, known for its trusted expertise, detailed product reviews and unmatched selection.

Motos Illimitées – A Quebec institution since 1995, Motos Illimitées is one of the largest and most diverse dealerships in Canada, offering a massive inventory of motorcycles, motocross bikes, scooters, ATVs, snowmobiles, side-by-side utility vehicles and other motorized products—plus top-tier service and hands-on experience.

By combining FortNine's cutting-edge digital convenience with Motos Illimitées' in-store expertise and vehicle selection, this partnership delivers the best destination for radical sports enthusiasts—all under one roof.

OEM Parts Now Available Online

With this partnership, riders across Canada will finally be able to buy original equipment manufacturer's parts from the comfort of their home, while enjoying free shipping on orders over $49! With over 20 brands available online, Motos Illimitees makes riding even easier. This innovation ensures that riders can now access genuine parts with ease, combining FortNine's seamless e-commerce experience with Motos Illimitées' extensive inventory.

Why the FortNine x Motos Illimitées Booth Stands Out

At this year's show, FortNine and Motos Illimitées will deliver an interactive experience tailored for riders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned motorcyclist or a newcomer exploring the world of powersports, you will get access to the largest assortment of products available online and in store, and interact with the passionate staff at Motos Illimitees and FortNine. Attendees can get an exclusive first look at the latest motorcycle models set to hit the market and take advantage of special promotions available only to Salon de la Moto attendees, applicable on over 400,000 items online — a great opportunity to gear up for the season for less.

Event Details

Montreal Motorcycle and Powersport Show

February 28 – March 2, 2025

Palais des congrès de Montréal

Stay Updated Before the Show

