Imperial Tobacco Canada presents the facts about ZONNIC allowing Canadians to draw their own conclusions

MONTREAL, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Imperial Tobacco Canada (ITCAN) launched a public awareness campaign intended to be the source of truth about ZONNIC nicotine pouches, ITCAN's new smoking cessation product, by dispelling myths and providing accurate, science-based information about nicotine replacement therapies (NRT) and ZONNIC's potential role in reducing smoking incidence in Canada.

Frank Silva, President and CEO of ITCAN, stated, "Our new ZONNIC campaign fact checks what's being said about ZONNIC nicotine pouches and reflects our dedication to harm reduction and our commitment to help reduce smoking rates in Canada."

Since launch in October, ZONNIC nicotine pouches and ITCAN have been targeted by anti-tobacco lobby groups and by the Federal Minister of Health with accusations and inaccuracies. The company is now setting the record straight by shedding light on the truth about ZONNIC.

''Our intentions are clear, we want to help smokers who want to quit smoking, period. This starts by distributing new and innovative options and by keeping these products available to adult smokers, while ensuring that minors don't have access to any kind of nicotine products, including NRTs. Our position is that all forms of NRT should require proof of age before purchase and be stored at retail in a way that is inaccessible to minors" said Mr. Silva.

ITCAN projections suggest that Health Canada will not achieve its goal of reducing smoking incidence below five percent by 2035. It is clearly not by putting barriers to quitting for adult smokers that Canada will become smoke-free in a near future.

''We have tried to meet with Minister Holland. Our door is always open, but he has not returned our calls. We are more than open to a fair discussion, based on facts, to keep NRTs accessible to adult smokers, while keeping nicotine products out of the hands of youth. Working together, we can achieve your ministry's goal, a goal that we share," concluded Mr. Silva.

The launch of The Truth About ZONNIC campaign will allow ITCAN to dispel myths about ZONNIC nicotine pouches and to demonstrate how ITCAN has gone above and beyond to ensure ZONNIC is not accessible to youth. ZONNIC is a key component of ITCAN's broader strategy to support adult smokers looking to quit, while also ensuring the responsible marketing and sale of nicotine products.

Visit the new ZONNIC website at zonnictruth.ca to explore the resources and to understand how ZONNIC can help smokers quit and reduce smoking incidence in Canada.

About Imperial Tobacco Canada

Imperial Tobacco Canada is Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine products company and is part of the world's most international tobacco group: BAT. BAT is a global multi-category consumer goods business, operating in over 180 markets. Our vision is to build A Better Tomorrow™ by reducing the health impact of our business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for our consumers.

